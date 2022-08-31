Families of children in hospital call for end to car parking charges

Laura Cullinan of Childhood Cancer Ireland and her daughter Isobel (10) who was twice diagnosed with cancer.

Families of children going through prolonged treatment in hospital are having to pay up to €4 an hour for car parking as they get treatment, a new report reveals.

The Irish Cancer Society and Children in Hospital Ireland have called for these “unjustifiable” car parking charges to be scrapped or significantly reduced to provide essential relief to families under huge financial pressure at the moment.

Over 90pc of families surveyed in the Real Cost of Childhood and Adolescent Cancer report said they paid for parking to attend appointments for their child.

Families whose child had finished treatment reported that they could spend on average €201 per month on parking charges when taking their child to cancer treatment.

A mother whose daughter was twice diagnosed with cancer said she still had to contend with the extra expense of hospital car parking during regular trips from Roscommon to Mullingar and Dublin for treatment.

Laura Cullinan of Childhood Cancer Ireland said this was an added stress on her family while her daughter Isobel (10) was receiving treatment.

Ms Cullinan said there were instances where she had to pay up to €32 in car parking charges in a single day.

“Isobel was just a toddler when we entered the world of childhood cancer. During this harrowing time, we would use the hospital car parks for long periods, often paying multiple times a day. Parking was just one more additional cost on top of the financial stress a cancer diagnosis brings,” she said.

“We welcome the recommendations for signposting parking concessions and reduced parking rates for families affected by childhood, adolescent and young adult cancers.

“We are also hopeful that this report will help policymakers understand the real hidden costs of cancer so that more financial assistance is forthcoming for our families. The cancer journey is hard enough without additional financial stress.”

The chief executive officer of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power said when a child is diagnosed with a serious illness, everyone in a family is affected.

Ms Power said research shows that these added costs are on top of a €15,000 income hit for families that comes with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

“Children and young people rely on their families to support them through care. This often involves costly expenses like overnight stays for family members, paying for meals and childcare for siblings for extended periods all in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis in four decades,” she said.

“While help is available for these families such as through the Irish Cancer Society’s Children’s Fund, Government must step up in this month’s Budget to help lighten the load by removing or significantly reducing these unjustifiable charges.”

The Society also recently expanded its Volunteer Driver Service to cater for families of children and teenagers in the greater Dublin area needing lifts to treatment, with further rollout to other areas planned in future.