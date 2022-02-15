Families caught up in mental-health medication scandal seek public inquiry, claiming many more children suffered harm

Maurice O’Connell, who has gone public about his family’s experience with Kerry CAMHS. Photo: Alan Landers

A GROUP supporting and representing families caught up in the mental health service medication scandal has called for a public inquiry and for the amendment or rejection of a “look back” review report on the debacle.

The Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group said it believed the Maskey Report did not accurately represent the number of children who were seriously harmed.

The report found 227 children received risky care from a barely supervised junior doctor, known to be Dr David Kromer, between June 2016 and April 2021.

The treatment of 13 children by other doctors was also found to be risky, while proof of significant harm was found in 46 cases.

Whistleblower: the doctor who exposed the South Kerry CAMHS scandal

Read More

However, since the report was published last month, fears have been expressed that the real number of children exposed to risk and harm is much larger.

Several families who were initially told their child suffered “no harm” as a result of their treatment at South Kerry CAMHS, subsequently challenged this finding and received apologies for failures in care.

There has also been criticism that conclusions were reached by the review team based on incomplete case files.

In a statement, the group, which currently has around 20 members, said the Maskey Report was compiled “too hastily and without adequate input from the service users and parents affected”.

It said “open disclosure” meetings between families and the HSE were continuing, meaning the number of children who received risky care is likely to be much larger than the 240 detailed in the report.

The group is being led by three parents, Maurice O’Connell, who has gone public about his family’s experience, and two mothers who wish to remain anonymous to safeguard the identity of their children.

It said the report would have to be amended going forward to reflect the true number of seriously affected children.

“We believe that the report does not reflect the serious impact this gross negligence has already and will continue to have on the affected children,” the statement said.

“The apology issued cannot possibly be considered to be sufficient as the Maskey Report itself is insufficient.

“On that basis, we call for a reconsideration of the report that it can be republished to adequately reflect the actual harm that has been caused, considering not only the medical aspect but also testimonials from service users and parents affected.”

The group said it was also demanding a public inquiry into the management and governance of Kerry CAMHS and the HSE “in the interests of transparency and inclusion”.

It criticised the finding that no “catastrophic” harm was done to any children.

“The report is solely from a clinical point of view. Terms such as ‘catastrophic’ have no context within the report,” the statement said.

The group has also said there should have been consultation with Dr Ankur Sharma, the consultant psychiatrist who blew the whistle on misprescribing and overprescribing of medication and lack of diagnostic tests.

Dr Sharma has alleged he was sidelined and that his calls for additional resources to deal with the fallout from the scandal fell on deaf ears.

The group called for the alleged treatment of Dr Sharma to be “fully and openly investigated with the findings publicised”.

“We believe that there should have been consultation with the whistleblower and his expertise called upon in order to assist in the completion of the report,” the statement said.

Since the publication of the report, a nationwide CAMHS prescribing audit has been ordered, while the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, is to conduct an independent review of the provision of CAMHS services.

Gardaí have urged families to contact them if they believe their child suffered harm and have said they will consider whether there are grounds for criminal investigations.

Responding to the statement from the family support group, the HSE defended the report, describing it as “thorough and in-depth”.

It said the review, which was led by NHS CAMHS consultant Dr Sean Maskey, was carried out in line with HSE policies under its incident management framework.

However, it accepted that the numbers affected would change over time.

“Dr Maskey stated in his report that the number of children where there was evidence of significant harm caused will change as new information became available from meetings with those affected,” the HSE said in a statement.

It also said it was aware that both short-term and long-term supports would be needed.

The statement said that, in the short-term, an information line is open and external counselling support is available and is being provided to anyone who wishes to avail of it.

It also said a clinical support team would be established in Killarney, Co Kerry, to provide a point of contact and support into the future.

One of the report’s recommendation was that children and their families be invited to be part of the governance structure of the CAMHS service.

“We are working to implement that recommendation and we would also welcome the opportunity to meet with a representative group in the near future,” it said.