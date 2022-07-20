Extra Covid-19 vaccine and flu jab ‘likely before winter’ says HSE boss Paul Reid

HSE boss Paul Reid has said an additional Covid-19 vaccine and flu jab is “likely” to be made available before the winter in a bid to ease pressure on already embattled public hospitals.

He warned that “we're in for a very challenging winter, to be frank, we are going to be dealing with the impacts of Covid for a sustained period of time”.

There are 759 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals, including 34 in intensive care, of which 13 were being “invasively ventilated”, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

When asked if an additional Covid-19 vaccine would be offered before the winter, Mr Reid said he was “awaiting recommendations” from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, but the likely outcome is that there would be.

Speaking on the Limerick Today programme on Live 95, Mr Reid said: “We would like to see this done along with a flu shot, so we can have the efficiency of the vaccination programme, so yes, we would expect it.”

He warned that hospitals were still under considerable pressure due to Covid, and that further vaccines are needed to protect against further damage to capacity.

“The reality of it is with Covid is we're now looking like it’ll have various seasonal impacts, and nobody would have predicted that we would be seeing an impact in the middle of summer.”

Mr Reid said “staff, particularly in the pediatrics units” told him “they’re seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses now in somewhere that we wouldn’t have seen traditionally until October/November”.

Read More

Mr Reid, who visited the consistently overcrowded emergency department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on Tuesday, said there would be no quick-fix solutions to the hospital’s bed-capacity problems.

He said the HSE is renting 1,800 private hospital beds every week, including 55 in Limerick, to try to mitigate against “capacity issues” in the public system, particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Reid said this was still a “small” part of the HSE’s overall strategy to provide capacity, adding, “we’ve 11,000 public beds overall”.

The capacity and overcrowding crisis at UHL worsened following a government decision 15 years ago to funnel 24-hour Emergency Department services from Clare, North Tipperary and St John’s, Limerick, into UHL.

Mr Reid said this “strategy” had followed best international practice in order to strengthen “capacity in emergency departments” in Model 4 hospitals, however he acknowledged there was a ongoing need for additional beds and staff in the hospital system.

He said the HSE was formulating a three to six-month plan to mitigate pressures on UHL, by improving patient discharges into community settings, and providing GPs with further access to diagnostics.

However, there were 455 patients without beds in Irish hospitals on Wednesday morning, including 384 in emergency departments and 71 on wards.

Over the past 12 months, an additional 100 plus beds were opened at UHL, however most of these, including a newly constructed 60-bed block, were prioritised for Covid patients.

Meanwhile, despite acknowledging an “unacceptable” environment for some patients in UHL, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently stated there were no plans by Government plans to re-launch 24-hour ED services in Clare and north Tipperary after they were downgraded in 2009.