The EU Digital Covid Certificate is due to be implemented in Ireland on July 19.

This will allow anyone who has been fully vaccinated, has proof of a negative PCR test or has recovered from the virus in the last six months to travel for non-essential reasons within the EU.

However, Irish citizens will still be allowed to travel for non-essential reasons from this date even if they don’t have the certificate, according to Minister for State Ossian Smyth who is fronting the system.

What is the EU Digital Covid Certificate?

According to Minister Smyth, the certificate will not actually be digital- it will either be a piece of paper sent by post or an email.

However, there will be a QR code on the letter or email, which may be the element that is being referred to as digital.

"If you went to a mass vaccination centre you will get it by email,” Minister Smyth said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"And if you went to a doctor, pharmacist or hospital, then you receive it in the post and it's a sheet of paper.

"So one way or another you receive your vaccination cert on paper or on your phone.”

When will I receive my certificate?

According to Mr Smyth, 1.9 million vaccination certificates will be issued before July 19.

If you’ve already been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, he said you will receive it next week.

Do I need an EU Digital Covid Certificate to travel from July 19?

No, according to Minister Smyth the certificate will speed up the process in the airport, but those without one will still be able to travel if they have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

"If for any reason you don't have a certificate, you can still travel on your existing documentation,” he said.

"If you can show evidence that you've been vaccinated, or that you've been tested, you can still travel.

“So it's not a prerequisite for travel, you don't have to have a Digital Covid Cert to travel on Monday week, but it does make it faster.”

People who have recovered from a recent Covid-19 infection will have to contact a call centre to request a travel cert.

How will the certificate work?

When arriving back in Ireland spot checks will be carried out on the Digital Covid Certificates, which have a QR code.

“So, if you have a Digital Covid Cert, they will scan it,” Minister Smyth said. “And if you don't have that on you and you have proof that you've been vaccinated or tested it's just compared against the name on your passport.”

Travellers are being encouraged to check the ReOpen EU website in advance of travel as countries have different rules in place for what is needed when entering the country.

For example, some countries accept antigen testing.

Will there be issues of people faking certification?

"That's been the problem up until now, the Digital Covid Cert has a barcode on it, which has been digitally signed by Government which cannot be faked,” Mr Smyth said.

"You compare it with the name, it encodes your name within that barcode. And that's your level of certainty.”

Will I still have to isolate at home upon returning from an EU country?

No, whether you have a Covid Certificate or not you will not have to isolate in a hotel or at home from July 19 after returning from an EU country.

Minister Smyth said the certificate allows for isolation to be scrapped because the documentation coming from the majority of people travelling is certain to be correct.

What if I lose my Digital Covid Certificate?

The Department of Health has set up a call centre that will assist people who are having difficulty or have questions about their Covid Cert.

"The purpose of the call centre will be for example, is if you've ripped your certificate or lost it or something and you need to have a reissue,” Minister Smyth said.

Will the certificate make travelling through an airport quicker?

Yes, according to the Government the Digital Certificate will be quicker than travelling through the airport without it.

However, there will still be longer wait times than there were pre-Covid.

“Allow more time at the airport than you would have in the past,” Mr Smyth said. “I would advise people to give themselves plenty of time at the airport because there will be a lot more people in the airport and a lot more things to check on.”

Can I use my Digital Covid Certificate for anything other than international travel?

It has been proposed that the certificate be used for activities such as indoor dining.

"I understand that the Restaurant Association and the vintners are meeting today again with the Government, they met already on Monday,” Minister Smyth said.

"They are firming up details of a proposal for how they can reopen their restaurants as soon as possible.

"I think that they are looking at reusing these digital certs for a way of entry. And I think that a proposal is likely to be brought to the cabinet on Tuesday in that regard.”