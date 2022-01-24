Explainer: With Omicron in retreat and restrictions lifting, does my child need a vaccine?

The pandemic is not over but Ireland is facing into the first week of freedom following the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions.

But Omicron is still circulating at significant levels and the concern now is that more children, as a largely unvaccinated group, could be infected.

A vaccine is being offered to around 480,000 five to 11-year-olds and 112,000 have been registered for the two-dose jab to date, with 80,000 receiving their first injection so far.

Many families are choosing to take their time to decide if their child should get the vaccine and and wondering with Omicron in retreat if they really need it.

If Covid-19 is such a mild illness in children and many restrictions are lifted what is the point in vaccination?

Although serious illness from Covid-19 is rare in this age group, children are even less likely to become seriously ill if they are vaccinated.

More than 200 children have been hospitalised in this country since the start of the pandemic with figures up to December showing 12 have been admitted to intensive care. There have been no deaths. Children with underlying conditions or who are living in a household with a vulnerable person have been prioritised for vaccination.

What do we know about side-effects so far?

The Health Products Regulatory Authority here said reported side effects so far in children and adolescents have been mild to moderate with normal reactions to vaccination such as tiredness, weakness, dizziness and headache. Good data comes from the US, where 8.5 million jabs have been administered. Reactions have been mostly mild to moderate.

There have been 12 cases of myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – in the US, and all the affected children recovered.

Will the vaccine prevent a child getting the virus?

It will reduce their risk of getting infected and increase their protection from serious illness.

It also reduces their risk of passing it on, and it leads to less disruption in school and other social and play activities.

If a child gets Covid-19 there could be a risk of Long Covid.

Although more needs to be known about how it impacts the younger age groups.

How many doses are needed?

Children are given two Pfizer jabs three weeks apart.

They are administered in a HSE vaccination centre.

Will the vaccine be administered in schools?

The HSE is expected to continue to use vaccination centres which they have been made child-friendly.

Are there many infections among five to 12-year-olds now ?

There is only data for the first two weeks of January.

Cases rose in this age group – from 7,363 in the first week to 7,958 in the week to January 15.

Any child who has had the virus needs to wait four weeks before getting their first vaccine dose.

Where can I get more information?

There is more detailed information on the HSE website and you can always check with your GP.