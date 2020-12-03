Explainer: Winter is coming, so where is the flu?

Where has all the winter flu gone? A case of seasonal flu has yet be confirmed here, although it is unlikely we will fully escape the virus.

But, for now at least, one potential killer virus is at bay while we battle Covid-19.

The very low level of flu generally in Europe is one silver lining to the pandemic – and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has put it down to anti-Covid habits such as physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

Winter 2020

The most recent report on influenza surveillance here confirmed that no cases of flu have been detected yet.

This is checked by GPs and other sources who send suspect samples for laboratory analysis. That is how levels of flu are measured every year and kept under check .

Winter 2019

The same surveillance covering the period up to late November last year found that incidence of flu was at a moderate level.

At that point, 70 patients had been hospitalised over the previous weeks for flu. In one week, 63 cases of flu were diagnosed, with no deaths.

Flu is unpredictable and sometimes strikes early or late.The worst time for a potential flu peak is after Christmas, when hospital emergency departments are busy and more patients are on trolleys.

During a traditional Christmas, family gatherings also lead to transmission – often to older people.

There has been a big take-up of the flu vaccine this year, although not everyone who sought it got the jab. However, this will give a good degree of protection if the flu does arrive.

RSV in children

This is a common virus and almost all children are infected with it by the time they are two years old. In older children it causes cough or cold, while in younger groups it causes bronchitis. This time last year cases were rising, and nearly 500 of the infections were reported.

However, so far just one case this winter has been diagnosed in a child, who was then hospitalised.

Common cold

Many different respiratory viruses can cause the winter cold, but rhinoviruses are the most common. They have been rising here since September. Last year the usual colds were also circulating in children after they returned to school.

Global report

The WHO said various hygiene and physical distancing measures implemented to reduce coronavirus transmission have likely played a role in reducing the spread of flu.

Less international travel is also a contributory factor.

The WHO said that globally, despite continued or even increased testing for flu in some countries, activity remain s at lower levels than expected for this time of year.

In the temperate zone of the northern hemisphere, influenza activity remain s below inter-seasonal levels, though sporadic detections of influenza A and B viruses have been reported .

It’s not all good

Some scientists predict a spike in flu cases next winter, a study warns.

The apparent bonus this year from our infection control behaviour could have a knock-on impact in the coming years, because it increases the pool of susceptible people.

If Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out to more people over the next year, people are likely to be less diligent about hand-washing and physical distancing, thus allowing regular seasonal viruses to take hold. Some are predicting epidemics once travel resumes.

There may also be problems formulating next winter’s flu vaccine.

