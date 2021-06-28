Explainer: Why nerves of steel are needed at Nphet’s meeting on July 5 restrictions

Outdoor diners on Merrion Row in Dublin. The Government is set to announce if July 5 restrictions, including indoor dining, will go ahead as planned. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The question has never been so vexed.

Nerves of steel are needed this time.

Decisions on whether or not to proceed with all or some of the next stage are being met with some intense debate this time. And it's not just coming from the pub and restaurant trade.

Some senior infectious disease specialists are in favour of indoor hospitality – and the other proposed relaxation of restrictions going ahead next week – believing a two-week delay will not make much difference.

Crucially, we have to try to start testing how to live with Covid-19, they argue. Stormy exchanges are expected.

So it's back to the dashboard for public health officials and the Government.

Delta variant

The more infectious mutation of coronarvirus threatens a new wave this summer. As the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets today, they will have a lot of data to sift through.

Much will come from the UK where Public Health England has served as an early warning radar on variants.

Our own modelling forecast suggests that there could be around 1,000 cases of virus daily by the end of July – up from the 300-400 we have seen of late.

A two-week delay in reopening could bring this down to 900.

Tracking cases

If we reach even 900 cases a day by the end of July, will hospitalisation admission rates keep track?

The rate of hospitalisation, even with higher case numbers, has slowed.

That is because so many of the at-risk groups are fully vaccinated.

However, some 47 people are still in hospital. There are daily admissions and there are 15 patients still seriously ill today in intensive care.

However, this compares to 2,000 in hospital and 200 patients in intensive care in January.

The Delta variant is hitting people in their 20s and early 30s here hardest and while they are unvaccinated, they are at lower risk of getting seriously ill if infected.

However, it will be mid-July until all over-60s are fully vaccinated.

Just over 40pc of adults here still have two doses.

In the UK, the variant has increased hospitalisations and mostly infected unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

However, a number of people who are fully vaccinated have fallen ill and there have also been some hospitalisations and deaths among them.

The fear here is that if there is a high level of virus circulating, some at-risk people will end up in hospital although they got their two doses.

Acceptable risk

At some point there needs to be decisions taken on what is an acceptable risk.

Can we live with ourselves knowing we have to ride out another wave of the virus, sticking to reopening plans, while there is a chance of hospital wards seeing a rise in Covid-19 patients?

Is that a price we are willing to pay? At the same time, pubs and restaurants which have been shuttered for months are desperate to reopen to secure some income from summer custom.

It is a question we must confront ourselves with in the coming months because even in a best-case scenario, not all of the adult population will have been vaccinated until well into the autumn. Come winter, there could well be another new more infectious variant confronting us.

There is already unease about the Delta-plus variant. It has a mutation which is partially resistant to vaccine and immunity from previous infection.

Buying time

The argument for delay is to buy time and get more people vaccinated.

But two weeks will not make a huge difference in the vaccination roll-out, although it will see people in their 60s fully vaccinated.

Last week, 350,000 vaccines were administered, the highest to date. A similar number is due this week but that will not be sustained.

The supply of vaccines, as per the current schedule, will see deliveries reduce in July.

People in their mid to late 30s are only beginning to be offered a first dose and will not be fully vaccinated until the end of August.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will decide this week on whether the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines be given to people under 50. This will be factored into Nphet's deliberations.

Around 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are due in August.

Supplies of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are due but they have fallen far short of what was promised.

Freeing up the use of these vaccines for people in their 20s and 30s would help accelerate the roll-out.

But it will not provide a magic fix.

Bear in mind there is an eight-week gap between the first and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

So if someone in their 20s got a first dose in early August, they would not get a second until early October.

The best protection against hospitalisation and serious illness from the Delta variant is having two doses of vaccine.

Softening the landing

Nphet may choose to keep a lid on indoor hospitality but allow some lifting of restrictions such as allowing for up to 200 to 500 people attend outdoor matches depending on the venue.

It would be some consolation to sports fans. There is also a proposal to allow 200 to 500 attend an outdoor event which could be some good news for concerts. But it is still unclear if Nphet will make exceptions and give them the green light.