Explainer: Why a night of high drama could lie ahead amid a Dáil vote on the National Maternity Hospital?

A night of tension and high drama could lie ahead in Leinster House tonight as two Green Party TDs say they will support a Sinn Féin motion on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

The Coalition is now facing the prospect of its tight majority being further eroded if the two TDs – Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello – vote contrary to the Government position on the motion. But there are still several outstanding questions.

Why is there a Dáil vote on the new maternity hospital?

Even though the Cabinet approved the plan to move the NMH from Holles Street to a publicly funded building on the site of St Vincent’s Hospital at Elm Park in south Dublin yesterday, the controversy over the structure of the deal – involving the State leasing land for 299 years but not outright owning it – has prompted Sinn Féin to table a motion calling for a public hospital to be built on public land.

What does this motion mean?

In practical terms, very little. It is not binding, nor does it have any legal meaning, but it does put the Government in a difficult position in that Sinn Féin wants to say that Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens voted against building a public hospital on public land.

So, the Government is going to oppose the motion?

No. In order to see off a potential backbench revolt from the Greens, the Cabinet also agreed yesterday not to oppose the Sinn Féin motion and thus avoid a vote tonight – a move described as “deeply cynical” by Sinn Féin.

So what happened? Why is there a vote?

During the debate on the motion yesterday evening, the Rural Independent Group of six TDs, led by Tipperary deputy Mattie McGrath, said they would call for a vote on the motion thus plunging the Coalition into a tricky position.

An actual vote going ahead requires 10 TDs, so Solidarity-People Before Profit, which has five TDs, said today that they would also stand to trigger a vote.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said: "If they (the Government) insist on pushing ahead with the dodgy deal with St Vincent's, then they should have the courage of their convictions to vote against the motion tonight."

Green Party TD Patrick Costello. Photo: Collins

Green Party TD Patrick Costello. Photo: Collins

So if, as expected, the vote goes ahead, what will happen?

Government TDs will be asked to abstain on the motion as per the Cabinet decision yesterday. But Green Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have publicly declared that they will support the motion, putting them at odds with the Coalition. That being the case, their failure to abide by the Government whip is likely to lead to some sort of sanction.

What sort of sanction?

For Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the failure to abide by the party whip usually results in a six-month suspension from their respective parliamentary parties (PPs). However, the Green Party’s policy is less clear.

Ms Hourigan has already voted against the Government in this Dáil, back in July 2020, and merely had her speaking rights removed for two months.

The same punishment was meted out to junior minister Joe O’Brien, also of the Greens, who aligned with Ms Hourigan in opposing Government legislation on rents.

The Green Party is being tight-lipped on what sanctions Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello will face although a senior source said there would be consequences, while declining to speculate on what they would be.

One Green TD, speaking privately, said they “absolutely” believed that TDs who vote against the whip should be suspended from the parliamentary party for six months as is the case in other parties.

And what happens if two Green TDs lose the party whip?

The Government’s numbers in the Dáil of 159 voting members are reduced to 80, with Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello joining former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry on the opposition benches.

This will make future votes tight and require the Coalition whips to ensure all members are present on the more contentious votes to avoid the Government losing and, in cases where there is a motion of no confidence, collapsing entirely, thus triggering a general election.