| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why a night of high drama could lie ahead amid a Dáil vote on the National Maternity Hospital?

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Green Party TD Patrick Costello. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green Party TD Patrick Costello. Photo: Collins

Green Party TD Patrick Costello. Photo: Collins

/

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hugh O'Connell

A night of tension and high drama could lie ahead in Leinster House tonight as two Green Party TDs say they will support a Sinn Féin motion on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

The Coalition is now facing the prospect of its tight majority being further eroded if the two TDs – Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello – vote contrary to the Government position on the motion. But there are still several outstanding questions.

More On Green Party

Most Watched

Privacy