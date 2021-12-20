Explainer: Which face mask suits you best to protect against Covid-19?

After nearly two years of wearing face masks, they have become second nature. But now that the Omicron Covid-19 variant has arrived and spreads so much more easily, they are an even more essential layer of protection. What is the latest face mask etiquette and is it time we wear two at a time?

Here are some refresher tips on what we should know about face masks, and what the best one is for your needs.

Q What are the basic rules of good face mask wearing?

A Layers and fit are important. Choose a mask that has two or more layers. Make sure it completely covers your nose and mouth. Adjust the loops if needed to allow it to fit snugly against the side of your face. A three-ply medical mask is recommended.

Q Should all masks have a nose wire?

A Yes, this helps to prevent air escaping out of the top of the mask.

Read More

Q Should I opt for an FFP2, FFP3 or N95 mask?

A In Germany, FFP2 masks are compulsory on public transport and supermarkets. They do a much better job at filtering out very fine particles and offer a tighter fit around the face and nose than ordinary surgical masks or cloth masks. As they filter both the inflow and outflow of air, they are very useful for people at higher risk of serious illness if they catch the virus. Some people find them difficult to wear and they can be expensive.

Q What does FFP stand for?

A FFP stands for filtering face piece. FFP1s are generally only used as dust masks, while FFP2s can filter out at least 94pc of airborne particles. More expensive FFP3s can filter at least 99pc and are generally only used by medical personnel. FFP2s are similar to N95 masks, which filter at least 95pc of particles and are becoming increasingly popular in Ireland.

Q How much do they cost?

A pack of eight disposable FFP2 masks can be bought for €20 online but some pharmacies in Ireland are charging €8 per mask.

Q FFP2s are expensive, can they be reused?

A Some German researchers have suggested that there was a very low risk posed by the general public reusing their FFP2 masks that had been hung out to dry for seven days to disinfect. However, this should only be done a small number of times before disposing of the mask.

Other German researchers suggested baking in the oven at around 80 degrees, or boiling in a waterproof bag to allow a small number of reuses. However, the official advice is to dispose of them after just one use.

Q Can people use the same mask, taking it off and on throughout the day?

A The advice is to sanitise your hands first, remove the mask touching only the straps or ear loops, and put it in an individual bag. It can be used again after sanitising hand and not touching the mask itself.

Q Can I reuse a disposable mask?

A We know people are doing so but the advice is no. You should not reuse disposal face masks as these are only designed to be worn once.

The World Health Organisation advises: “Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not reuse single-use masks.”

Q Should people opt for a double mask?

A In certain situations such as crowded streets or areas where physical distancing is difficult, wearing two masks will give extra reassurance. The advantage of wearing two masks is that the outer mask can exert gentle pressure to the edges of the inner mask. It means the inner mask fits more closely against your skin and creates a better seal.

Adding a second mask improves filtration because it doubles the layers of material that respiratory droplets, which can contain the virus, have to travel through before reaching your face and mouth.

You could wear a surgical mask near your skin with a cloth mask outside. Research from the CDC in the United States found transmission can be reduced by up to 95pc if both an infected person and an uninfected person wear tightly fitted surgical masks or a cloth mask together.

Q Why do some masks have a valve?

A Some face masks are fitted with valves which allow the wearer to breathe out freely for comfort. However, this means that if this person has Covid, those around them are not protected. Some airlines have banned masks with valves, and Hong Kong’s chief microbiologist recently described such masks as “selfish” after a traveller from South Africa who was wearing a mask with a valve was found to have brought one of the first Omicron cases into the country. “What’s special about these valve masks is that they are masks that are a bit selfish... when the air is breathed out through the air valve, it is not filtered, which is not good. It is best to use the proper ones,” Yuen Kwok-yung said.

Q What is the best way to wash a mask?

A Reusable masks can be washed. It is possible to wash them under the tap with detergent or soap. It is important to dry them thoroughly before wearing them.

Q What if I am at a restaurant or pub – what should I do with the mask eating or drinking?

A You should bring an individual bag with you to put the face mask in and not leave it in your pocket or the table.

Q What advice is there on choosing face masks for children?

A Child-sized masks should be fitted properly in the same manner as for adults. Putting a mask on their favourite doll or stuffed animal or choosing a mask with a cartoon character is one way of encouraging them to wear one. Masks are now necessary in third class and a above in primary school and they appear to be playing a role in limiting transmission.



