Explainer: Which face mask suits you best to protect against Covid-19?

Disposable masks should only be worn once. Photo: Stock image Expand

Disposable masks should only be worn once. Photo: Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

After nearly two years of wearing face masks, they have become second nature. But now that the Omicron Covid-19 variant has arrived and spreads so much more easily, they are an even more essential layer of protection. What is the latest face mask etiquette and is it time we wear two at a time?

Here are some refresher tips on what we should know about face masks, and what the best one is for your needs.

