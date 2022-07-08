Explainer: What is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

Michael Conway (43) rendered a decontamination machine useless when he took a computer tablet at Dublin’s Mater hospital. Stock photo

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy IS a progressive neuromuscular disease which destroys muscle tissue. It is currently fatal.

How is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy caused?

Our bodies are created based on essential genetic instructions from our DNA which is the genetic basis for nearly all life on the planet. Duchenne is caused by faults in the gene found on the X chromosome. These faults are called genetic mutations.

The dystrophin gene is responsible for producing a protein called dystrophin in muscle cells that appears to act as an anchor to help keep the cell walls intact. Due to its large size it is particularly prone to mutations. It is the break up and death of muscle cells through a lack of, or poor functional dystrophin that causes the severe muscle wasting in DMD. This leads to premature paralysis followed by cardiac and/or respiratory failure which ultimately causes very premature death.

Facts:

It is the most common, lethal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood.

One in every 3,500 baby boys are born with DMD worldwide.

There ‘are in excess of 250,000 children and young adults living with DMD.

There is no treatment or cure at present.

It almost exclusively affects boys, causing them to be wheelchair bound, usually between 8 – 12 years of age and leaves them fighting for their lives by their late teens to early twenties.

In The Republic of Ireland, at this time there are known to be approximately 110 people living with DMD; the majority of these are under 18 years of age.

In the UK, 100 boys a year are born with DMD and 2 boys die each week of the disease, making it one of the world’s biggest genetic killers.

It is now estimated that globally 200,000 children are diagnosed with DMD.

DMD is caused by a lack of dystrophin, a protein in the muscle, which would otherwise hold the muscles together.

There is a lack of awareness of DMD worldwide.

