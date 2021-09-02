Explainer: New Mu variant serves as another reminder that the pandemic is not over

Ireland is one of around 40 countries to have detected cases of a new Covid-19 variant of interest, which is being monitored closely by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The worry is that the variant – known as Mu – may be more resistant to vaccines and more infectious.

It’s still early days, and it has not so far been ranked as a variant of concern in the same league as the Delta variant.

But as Ireland prepares to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions, it shows how we will always have to look over our shoulder for possible new threats.

Mu and Ireland

The B.1.621 strain was recently listed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as among nine different variants of interest detected in this country.

By early August, a very small number of cases of the variant were found here. This mutant strain was first spotted in Colombia in January. It has since spread to more than 40 countries including the UK, US, France, Japan and Canada.

The Delta strain – which is a variant of concern – remains dominant in this country. But more in-depth laboratory analysis of virus samples from people who tested positive here shows that several strains of coronavirus are circulating in Ireland.

Vaccine escape

The WHO is worried about Mu because it carries the mutation E484K, which can help it escape from antibodies and reduce the protection offered by Covid-19 vaccines. This change is also shown to be in the South African Beta variant and Brazilian Gamma variant.

Some research indicated that it can affect vaccines but more studies are needed.

Cause for concern

The news that the WHO is worried about Mu emerged in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

It said: “The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape.”

It said that early data indicates it may be able to evade antibodies which help people fight off infection.

“Since its first identification in Colombia in January 2021, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported... in South America and in Europe.

“As of August 29, over 4,500 sequences – 3,794 sequences of B.1.621 and 856 sequences of B.1.621.1 – have been uploaded.”

This is likely to be an underestimate as not all countries carry out sequencing, or more intensive analysis, of virus samples.

Covid is not defeated

It is yet another reminder that the pandemic is not over. Mu may never be elevated to a variant of concern, but we have not seen the last of new forms of coronavirus which have mutated and are more risky than the version that came before.

Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, said in response to yesterday’s news: “We’ve long known that global vaccine inequality would lead to new mutations of Covid-19. Patent restrictions mean we simply aren’t producing enough vaccines – and we’re losing the race against coronavirus variants as a result.

“For almost a year, Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel have blocked efforts to scale up global vaccine manufacturing by waiving intellectual property, while pharmaceutical companies have refused to share their vaccine blueprints. They must bear responsibility for the devastation caused by any new variants.”

He said Mu was first identified in Colombia, where just 28.58pc of the population is fully vaccinated. In South Africa, just 9.97pc are vaccinated.