Explainer: New Covid-19 strain may be more infectious in children and a surge in testing is expected

The new strain of Covid-19 – which is believed to be easier to catch and one of the drivers behind Ireland’s rocketing spread of the virus – may be more infectious among younger people and children.

If that is the case it could have implications for the reopening of schools.

Scientists still do not have all the answers and are investigating the virus which is thought to be one of the reasons behind the surge in adults.

The HSE has told GPs there may be a reduced number of tests for close contacts of infected people and they could be offered one test rather than the normal two.

It said the testing capacity could be overwhelmed during the holiday period

World Health Organisation envoy David Nabarro highlighted the possibility of easier spread among younger age groups this morning on Sky News.

He said from initial reports it appears to be more easily transmissible among young people and children.

He stressed, however, that more work needs to be done on the new strain to confirm if that is the case.

He said we need to be more cautious when practising physical distancing and by wearing of masks.

Expert view

Prof Neil Ferguson, who is a member of the UK’s New And Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, also said there is a “hint” of a “higher propensity” to infect children.

This has yet to be fully established and he stressed more data is need. But the new variant was statistically more infectious in children aged under-15 than the more common strain.

Scientists researching the new variant said they have no proof yet that it is more infectious in children.

Implications for schools

If it is found to spread more among children it will lead to questions about reopening schools here after the Christmas break. Under the Government’s new restrictions announced yesterday, schools are exempt and are scheduled to resume.

Scientific uncertainty

The new variant has not yet been detected here but recent weeks have seen a number of school outbreaks, although they remain low. Schools have continued to operate without interruption since September even during the last escalation in spread in October and the six-week lockdown.

Battening down the hatches

Around 30,000 people have travelled here from the UK in the last two weeks and the health authorities here are putting them in the spotlight. GPs have been alerted and told anyone who arrived from the UK mainland in the last 14-days is being advised to self-isolate – to stay in their room and not mix with any other household members, leave the house or see visitors for a full 14 days after arrival.

This is because they could be incubating the new strain of coronavirus.

All of these people will be contacted by the HSE via text message from the contact details they put on their passenger locator forms. They will also be advised to contact a GP or out-of-hours service to organise for a free Covid test whether or not they have symptoms on day five after arrival, or as soon as possible after that.

Even if their Covid-19 test is negative or not detected, they must still self-isolate for the full 14 days. In particular, the HSE is concerned about intergenerational mixing during the holidays and they must not interact with anyone who is medically vulnerable in their circle.

Many will already have had a private test and irrespective of whether this is negative or non-detected, they must now go into self-isolation.

They were told to be on high alert for symptoms if they have returned from the UK, and be very vigilant about infection-prevention-and-control measures. If referred to an emergency department or hospital, alert the service of travel history.

Getting ready

GPs were told last night that during the last Covid-19 surge, the HSE contact-tracing system became overwhelmed.

GPs had to step in and refer asymptomatic close contacts for testing. As the numbers rise the HSE said it has put in place a number of initiatives to mitigate against this happening again.

Contact-tracing capacity has increased significantly.

Close contacts can book their own test online over the Christmas period.

Contact tracers will continue to phone people, but a significant percentage of people will be happy to book their own tests and this will ease pressure on the system.

There may be a reduced number of tests for close contacts to a single test, as it looks like the testing capacity could be overwhelmed during the holiday period.

Testing centres will remain open and contact tracers will be working throughout the holiday period.