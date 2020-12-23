| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: New Covid-19 strain may be more infectious in children and a surge in testing is expected

Ability of schools to reopen may be called into question if it is confirmed young people are more likely to spread virus

Testing centres will remain open and contact tracers will be working throughout the holiday period Expand

Close

Testing centres will remain open and contact tracers will be working throughout the holiday period

Testing centres will remain open and contact tracers will be working throughout the holiday period

Testing centres will remain open and contact tracers will be working throughout the holiday period

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The new strain of Covid-19 – which is believed to be easier to catch and one of the drivers behind Ireland’s rocketing spread of the virus – may be more infectious among younger people and children.

If that is the case it could have implications for the reopening of schools.

Scientists still do not have all the answers and are investigating the virus which is thought to be one of the reasons behind the surge in adults.

Privacy