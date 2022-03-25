Explainer: Is a five-day isolation period too risky? Benefits and dangers in cutting Covid isolation period

WE KNOW that temporarily removing people with Covid-19 from general circulation is the best way to cut transmission.

Now the Government here – subject to the green light from public health officials – is considering whether to reduce the isolation period for someone who is positive for the virus from seven to five days. Previously it was ten days and before that 14 days.

Ireland is not alone in grappling with this amid the stress caused by absenteeism, with so many staying out of work .At the same time, the country needs to bring this wave under control and protect the most vulnerable.

The situation is evolving globally. In England, isolation is no longer a legal requirement but just a recommendation to stay at home for at least five days.

It varies from four days in Norway and Denmark to five days in the Netherlands.

It is seven days in Belgium and Spain as well as for vaccinated people in France. The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation is ten days, and this is the case in Germany as well as for unvaccinated people in France.

Omicron and infectiousness

A presentation, to be made to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases next month, says while Omicron appears to be less harmful than previous variants, the evidence so far is that its period of infectiousness is not convincingly shorter than previous variants.

A person with Omicron may be infectious from around two days before symptoms appear to seven days afterwards, it says.

Head of the presentation, Dr Marjolein Irwin-Knoester of the University Medical Centre Groningen, Netherlands said: ”From the evidence so far, I am not convinced that a person is likely to be infectious for a shorter period of time with Omicron as they would have been with previous variants.

“The decisions being made by different countries around the world to shorten the period of isolation for Omicron infections are partly based on evidence from modelling, but also take account of the fact that Omicron is causing less severe disease, and fewer hospitalisations and deaths. It is a way of returning to something like normal life and accept transmission of this less dangerous Omicron variant.”

Extending isolation

The current advice here for someone who has a positive test for Covid-19 is to self-isolate in their room for seven days. They can leave after seven days if they have had no symptoms for the last 48 hours. It is OK to stop isolating if they still have a mild cough or changes to sense of smell.

For those with severe disease, active virus can be shed for longer.

Trinity College immunologist Prof Kingston Mills said today he was aware of some people still testing positive after ten days. However, they may only have symptoms for three days, he pointed out. This might prompt them to go to work and put others at risk.

UCD virologist Gerald Barry said the current advice here is to stop testing for Covid-19 if under the age of 55 and healthy. The advice is to only stay at home if symptomatic and return to work when feeling well, which “kind of makes a mockery of the seven-day isolation period”.

He said he would rely on antigen test positivity to assess if someone is infectious. Relying on symptoms alone is a waste of time to prevent transmission but it “probably reduces some transmission”.

Vaccination and shedding of virus

The congress report will hear that while there is some evidence that vaccination decreases the time of shedding of infectious virus, the evidence around this subject is conflicting.

However, for Omicron, the beneficial effect of vaccination on reducing infectiousness is likely to be lower, most probably due to the mismatch between currently designed vaccines and the Omicron variant.

For people who are immunocompromised, especially transplantation recipients and haematology patients, shedding of infectious virus can continue for months.

Dr Irwin-Knoester believes that for infections caused by the Omicron variant, a maximum of seven days isolation – subject to exceptions – is safe.

However, she also believes that five days strikes an acceptable balance between the infectiousness of the virus and what most communities are willing to accept going forward, especially after more than two years of pandemic restrictions .

She points out that what could throw everything “up in the air” again is the emergence of a new variant, especially one which causes more serious illness or can avoid the immunity generated by vaccines.

“If it is a new variant that makes us seriously ill, I would recommend returning to longer periods of isolation – with seven days as a minimum.”

Studies so far

When the Centre for Disease Control in the United States changed the isolation period to five days, it said it was motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of virus transmission occurs early in the course of the illness, generally one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

It cited the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which estimated that under certain assumptions, if people isolate at the point they are symptomatic then transmission will be cut by around a third.