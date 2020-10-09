| 11.3°C Dublin

Explainer: If schools aren’t the cause of the Covid surge, then why are they thinking of closing them for an extra week?

Eilish O'Regan

Shut-down could even lead to an increase in numbers as teenagers socialise during time off

The return to school classrooms has been a rare Government success - so why is the Cabinet now looking at closing them for an extra week in an extended mid-term break?

The unexpected proposal is that children would be off school from Monday, October 26, to Friday, November 6.

The aim of the shut-down would be to slow the rising spread of Covid-19. But if this does go ahead, it would contradict the message which has been given that schools are not contributing to the latest surge.

