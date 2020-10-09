Explainer: If schools aren’t the cause of the Covid surge, then why are they thinking of closing them for an extra week?

The return to school classrooms has been a rare Government success - so why is the Cabinet now looking at closing them for an extra week in an extended mid-term break?

The unexpected proposal is that children would be off school from Monday, October 26, to Friday, November 6.

The aim of the shut-down would be to slow the rising spread of Covid-19. But if this does go ahead, it would contradict the message which has been given that schools are not contributing to the latest surge.

And the fear is, could it indirectly end up adding to the risk in some areas if teenagers spend two off-school weeks mingling in groups and driving the virus when so much of it is circulating?

The most recent figures provided by the HSE show that 287 schools have been at the centre of Covid-19 testing since the start of the new term, with 6,741 people swabbed.

Of these, 122 children and teachers tested positive.

Colm Henry, HSE clinical director, said these numbers do not seem to be escalating, but are flattening out.

That is out of more than one million students and approximately 100,000 staff in 4,000 schools.

We are also told there have been very few cases where the virus was passed on in schools.

It is mostly the case that a child or teacher picks it up at home or in the community.

One of the instances where it was transmitted within schools involved two children who swapped the same desk during one lesson to allow one of them to see the white board better.

The experience to date seems to bear out the scientific studies which were relied on when deciding whether to reopen.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said that such outbreaks have not been a prominent feature during in the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is mostly due to the fact that the majority of children do not develop symptoms when infected with the virus, or develop a very mild form of the disease.

No evidence has been found to suggest that children are the primary drivers of virus transmission in relation to Covid-19.

It said that research has shown that children can become infected, and spread the virus to adults while they are symptomatic.

However, teenagers may be able to spread the virus at least as well as adults do.

If the extra week’s break is given the go ahead, then the specific rationale for the decision must be given.

Is it linked to some other available evidence, such as the mixing of parents while bringing their children to and from school? Are there instances where people caught the infection at the school gates?

Schools closing for an extra week would reduce the people traffic that the ferrying back and forth of pupils brings, and there would be less movement in towns and cities.

It will present another childcare headache for parents and thought would also have to be given to another week without school for children who were in educational limbo from March to June.

If public health experts believe it will slow the spread, sparing the need to impose some additional restrictions on businesses, then the reasons must be clearly spelt out.

Otherwise people will be left wondering have they been given the full truth about the impact of school reopenings.