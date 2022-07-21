| 18.3°C Dublin

Explainer: How will another Covid booster shot work as we face a triple threat this winter?

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine. Photo: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It is expected to be the winter of a triple hit – Covid-19, flu and other respiratory viruses. Another Covid-19 booster shot is due in the autumn, but it remains to be assessed when the roll-out will happen and who will be eligible. So just what issues are experts examining before making decisions?

Who will be offered a Covid-19 booster shot?

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is examining a whole series of data around the impact of boosters in topping up winter defences, how vaccine immunity wanes, and who is ending up in hospital due to Covid-19 in Ireland, as well as what new vaccines are on the way.

