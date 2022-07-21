Explainer: How will another Covid booster shot work as we face a triple threat this winter?

It is expected to be the winter of a triple hit – Covid-19, flu and other respiratory viruses. Another Covid-19 booster shot is due in the autumn, but it remains to be assessed when the roll-out will happen and who will be eligible. So just what issues are experts examining before making decisions?

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is examining a whole series of data around the impact of boosters in topping up winter defences, how vaccine immunity wanes, and who is ending up in hospital due to Covid-19 in Ireland, as well as what new vaccines are on the way.

It is due to make recommendations in August. The HSE has been making plans to operationalise the roll-out. With fewer vaccination centres, it is expected there will be strong reliance on GPs and pharmacists to administer the jabs.

What age groups are likely to be included for a booster?

That is being carefully looked at. Currently the over-65s and people aged 12 and over who are immunocompromised are being offered a second booster. They are also expected to be offered a third booster shot. Many would have had their second booster in April, and there is a four-month gap between jabs. The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has said boosters should be extended to people aged 60 and older.

In the UK all over-50s will be offered a booster. They are also including frontline healthcare staff. There is a strong possibility they will be included here also. We can also expect nursing home residents to be eligible .A first booster remains on offer to everyone aged 12 and over, but take-up has varied across age groups. A significant number would have got Covid-19 so this leaves a three-month gap for a jab for those aged 16 and older, stretching to six months for 12- to 15-year-olds.

What is known about waning immunity among the surge of people who got a booster shot in December and January?

The ECDC said published literature indicates that vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes caused by the Covid variant Omicron remains high, including among older age groups, with continued strong protection generally around 80-90pc around two to three months after receiving the first booster. But there is a gradual waning after three to six months, with vaccine effectiveness estimates in the range of 53-100pc.

A second booster dose restores effectiveness against severe disease, which remains stable for up to 10 weeks, but longer follow-up times are not yet available. Only limited data is available on effectiveness against Omicron offshoots BA.4 and BA.5, which are dominant in Ireland and the rest of Europe now. A preliminary analysis from Portugal suggests that it may be reduced against infection with BA.5 compared to infection with BA.2,which hit Ireland in the spring. Data from South Africa indicates that high effectiveness against severe disease has been maintained during the BA.4/BA.5 summer wave.

Are there groups at higher risk of getting sick?

An analysis of severe outcomes of disease among Covid-19 cases having received a first booster dose shows that hospitalisation and death are rare in this group, according to the ECDC. Nevertheless, the adjusted risk of hospitalisation and death is higher in older age groups who received the first booster dose more than three months previously.

When will the new Covid vaccines which target the Omicron variant be ready?

They are not due until around October or later. Updated Omicron-adapted vaccines will likely be authorised for use in the EU in September, but there are question marks about the distribution timeline and available supplies are currently being worked out with manufacturers. The ECDC said it is important to continue efforts to increase vaccination rates with available vaccines for groups at high risk of severe disease in a timely manner, and “not to wait for the new Omicron-adapted vaccines”.

Will the Covid-19 booster be administered with the flu vaccine?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday this is likely for some groups. The HSE’s annual flu vaccine roll-out normally starts from October. If it gets supplies in September they will be delivered to GPs and pharmacists, so it could be back to a “jab in each arm” for the most at risk, who will get their two vaccines together. The flu vaccine is free to people aged 65 and over, healthcare workers, children aged 2-17, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions.

Timing of the flu vaccine could be important this year as Australia was hit by a spike early in its winter. However, much will depend on supplies and when they arrive here.

Read More



