Explainer: How we got here, why booster jabs are ‘critical’ and why cases are so high among vaccinated people

There is a prevalent feeling of dismay among the public after some Covid restrictions were reintroduced, despite more than 90pc of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

Mixed-messaging has led to confusion, while the Government has indicated it cannot rule out another lockdown.

Christine Loscher, professor of Immunology at Dublin City University, spoke to The Indo Daily podcast to explain why the Covid-19 situation has taken a turn for the worse – and offered some insight into how Ireland can get back on track.

How did we get here?

“We got here because of Delta,” she said.

“Unfortunately this is our first experience with Delta in winter time and coronaviruses in general are seasonal, which means they circulate more and usually cause more infection in winter, and SARS-Cov-2 is no different. It’s not surprising we’re here given our entire society is open and we have a variant that is five, six, seven times more transmissible than the original virus.”

The Indo Daily: It’s beginning to look a lot like Lockdown?

Read More

Why are so many vaccinated people contracting the virus?

“Essentially when you get immunised to any pathogen, your immune system activates itself as if it was having an infection and that generates what we call immunological memory, so you create cells that can create the correct antibody to that bacteria or virus,” Ms Loscher said.

“You create T-cells that can kill it and you keep those in your body until the next time you see it. When you get the booster, you do that all over again – except you get better antibodies, and more of them.

“You get a much stronger memory response so you have a better army in your body ready to go if you come into contact with the virus.”

However, she warned that people are constantly exposed to a high number of bacteria and viruses in their environment, which can contribute to waning immunity.

“You don’t have room to keep loads of antibodies and T-cells for every single thing that your immune system may remember, so you need to reduce the number you have in your circulation and that is consistent with this waning immunity that we see,” she said.

“What we normally see with any vaccine is after about five or six months, you create the amount of antibodies and T-cells you have ready to go. It doesn’t mean that you can’t switch them on when you come in contact with the virus, but there’s less of them which means your rapid response isn’t as strong. This waning immunity is a natural phenomenon that we see with all vaccines, where you get a small decrease over time with the antibody level.

“For the most part, it doesn’t impact us that much if you think about all the things we’re vaccinated against that we don’t come into contact with in everyday life. When was the last time you came into contact with someone who had measles, mumps or whooping cough?

“It doesn’t matter if your immunity is a little bit waning with those vaccines, as you’re not highly exposed. Given the situation we’re in at the moment, we are so exposed to Covid-19 which means that the waning immunity is having more impact.”

How will boosters plug that gap?

“What boosters do is instruct your immune system once again to respond to whatever the bacteria or virus is and you get another boost of your antibodies and your T-cells,” Ms Loscher said.

"What research is showing is you’re getting a really super immune response and that it is likely that immune response would not wane as quickly. That’s why boosters are critical to managing not just the case numbers, but hospitals and ICU admissions.”

Will Covid be with us forever?

“Yes it will be. We are going to be living with Covid seasonally for years to come. What we have learned this year with our vaccination programme across the world is we’ve learned when to give the vaccine, who to give it to and when we should be giving boosters. It’s quite clear we should have been doing boosters weeks, if not months ago, to some of our population and this may have prevented some of the hospitalisations,” said Ms Loscher.

“We’re going to learn a lot about the booster programme this winter. If the booster programme gives a lot of protection this winter, the strategy for the following winter is maybe to boost people where there is waning immunity. That might not be enough to control case numbers, but it might be enough to control the translation of case numbers into hospitalisations and ICUs.

“The function of a vaccine is to prevent severe illness and death. It’s not about preventing infection. That’s what we’re interested in. When we’re looking at numbers, we should be focusing on hospital numbers and ICUs, that should be the read out of how strong our vaccine programme is, not necessarily the case numbers.”

Will antigen testing help reduce case numbers?

“One of the things we haven’t been doing, that other countries have been way ahead of us on, is we haven’t been self-monitoring,” Ms Loscher said.

“We don’t have access to low-cost or free antigen testing so that people are able to better monitor themselves. Monitoring Covid is really important in terms of controlling case numbers.

“If you have a scenario where you can do an antigen test on a regular basis and get a positive test, but you’re asymptomatic, it will be an alert to get a PCR test and to isolate.

“If we look at case numbers in the last few weeks, of those we know whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic, 13pc were asymptomatic, that’s 13pc of all the cases in the last few weeks that were roaming around not knowing they had Covid and that’s where antigen tests will help.

“I am an absolute advocate of antigen testing. I’m glad we’ve got to the stage where we are seeing it as a real de-risking tool and I would like to see it be freely available like in other countries. Making them accessible is how people engage with them. If you don’t, people will be choosy when they use them and then it won’t work properly.”