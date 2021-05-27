Explainer: How the 82pc June vaccination target setback will affect age group timetables and the easing of restrictions 

June was billed as a breakthrough month in the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

The target for the end of the month was to have 82pc of the population receiving at least a first dose at that point.

It would mean that 3.1 million people would be covered partially or fully.

But that will not be met.

And the bad news comes on the same day as Northern Ireland opens up its vaccination offer to all over-18s.

So what does this mean for vaccination by age group timetables? And will it impact the easing of restrictions?

June bounty

June was due to see our biggest delivery of vaccines yet. It was projected in April that 1.75 million doses would arrive here.

These included 327,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 844,000 doses of Pfizer BioNtech, 147,000 of Moderna and 432,000 of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which did not arrive this month were also due to carry over to June, amounting to a total of 470,000 doses.

But now this delivery is only, at best, half that next month and could be as low as 60,000.

There also remains uncertainty about deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It leaves strong reliance on Pfizer vaccines in particular. So the 82pc target cannot be met.

Longer wait

People under 45 years of age have not received any timetable indicating when they could be offered a vaccine.

But the knock-on effect of this shortfall is that younger people will wait longer to be called for a jab.

A significant proportion of doses which are coming here are spoken for and must be given as second doses rather than to new people.

Milestone

This week around half the adult population will have been offered at least one dose of vaccine, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Around 300,000 are expected to be administered this week.

This is good progress but not fast enough given the expectations of the public.

There were forecasts of over 400,000 vaccinations a week being possible in June but it is unclear if this will happen.

It is also too slow given the big steps the country is planning this month, particularly with the return of outside dining.

It leaves half the population without protection. This is important in light of the high daily number of cases of the virus here and also the threat of the so-called Indian variant which is much easier to catch. There were 448 cases of the virus reported yesterday.

One of the knock-on effects of the cyber attack is that there is a lack of published figures on the administration of the vaccines. There is also a problem with setting up a registration system for people who are at high risk due to underlying illness and whose GPs are not involved in the scheme.

Already jabbed

Most people in the highest-risk groups have now been vaccinated and the numbers in hospital have fallen again below 100 but there is still a significant number of people seriously ill with the virus in intensive care.

Around 89pc of people in their 60s have received a dose, predominantly AstraZeneca and they will get a second dose later in the summer.

Some 86pc of people in their 50s have registered and around 70pc have got a first dose.

The cut-off point currently for application for a vaccine is 45 years of age.

As the roll-out moves down to people in their 20s and early 30s during the summer, there could be the added difficulty of vaccine hesitancy.

A recent poll by the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association found that it is highest in the 25-34 year age group. Some 9pc of this age group said they will not get a vaccine.

Roll-out pace

The pace of roll-out will be factored into decisions around the timing of the easing of lockdown measures. It is now part of the key measures which the National Public Health Emergency Team is taking into account at its meeting today. It is unclear what impact the delivery setbacks will have on their deliberations.

They may feel sufficient progress has been made to proceed as planned in June but it could impact July, particularly around inside dining. It will also be important in assessing the timeline for the adoption of the EU green travel cert allowing foreign travel.

The recent findings showing that people who have had one dose of vaccine are less protected against the variant first identified in India will be part of the assessment.

