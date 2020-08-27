Explainer: How real is the threat of another national lockdown and and how will it be decided?

To most of us, lockdown evokes visions of shuttered businesses, stay-at-home rules, no pubs and deserted streets.

Yet we are told the next few weeks are crucial and, if the spread of Covid-19 is again getting out of control, the reins will have to be pulled in.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned of a “tipping point.” So how real is the risk?

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shaky few months

The summer has been unsettling and volatile at times in terms of the spread of Covid-19, although it has been managed. On June 18, when phase three of the reopening of the country was confidently triggered, there were just an average of 13 cases of Covid-19 per day in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence was 5.2 per 100,000 population. The virus continued to decline and by early July the average number of daily cases was 10.

We are now back to around 104 cases a day. In the past 14 days there have been 1,269 confirmed cases. The number for the same two weeks in July was 264.

Turning point

From early July the situation was more uncertain as people mixed and travelled more, and businesses reopened. The reproduction number – which indicates how many people an infected person can transmit the virus to – should not go above one.

But it breached 1.0 and we all woke up to the risk in early July, redoubled our personal anti-virus actions and the figure went down.

Meat-factory outbreaks

From the start of this pandemic, Covid-19 has become a scourge in meat plants. (Stock image / Getty Images)

From the start of this pandemic, Covid-19 has become a scourge in meat plants. (Stock image / Getty Images)

The outbreaks in the midlands meat factories at the end of July were described as ‘explosive’. Kildare, Laois and Offaly were placed in semi-lockdown. The concern was that the workplace infections were spreading into the wider community.

At the same time, around the country, there have been smaller outbreaks which have in turn led to members of households becoming infected. There have also been cases relating to sporting functions and some areas of hospitality

Growing concern

The growth in Covid-19 cases led to the introduction of restrictions on August 18 and they will be in place until September 13. If there is no sign of a stabilisation at that point, tougher decisions may need to be made.

The advice now is to not have more than six people over to your house and garden. Outside, a group no larger than 15 people should meet up and they must exercise social distancing.

Local lockdowns

A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

Whatever about national lockdowns, we can expect more regional or county lockdowns in the coming months.

There will inevitably be flare-ups and outbreaks which threaten to spread the virus into the community.

Watch list

There are several danger zones which are being monitored. The findings will determine what kind of lockdown the country could find itself in and how severe it will be.

The rate of community transmission will be a key consideration. This is the most-feared case of Covid-19 because people who are infected have no idea where they picked up the virus. So it is impossible to hunt it down.

The numbers of admissions to hospitals and intensive care are key. Hospital admissions have been increasing, but at a small rate, and there are 28 in wards today. The number in intensive care with the virus has fallen slightly to four.

If there is a significant rise in hospitalisations there is a fear that the health service will come under severe pressure and this will inevitably lead to restrictions. Also,if there are any signs of the virus taking a grip in nursing homes again, the shutters will need to come down.

Average age of those infected

One of the trends in our favour has been the fact that the majority of people picking up the infection over the summer have been under 45, and these are least likely to suffer serious illness.

Older people are not getting the virus in any great numbers and there have been just 90 cases among those over 65 in the last two weeks.

Future look of lockdowns

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at Leinster House yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at Leinster House yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Public health officials know a lot more about the virus now than they did back in March. So the expectation is that another national lockdown would be more tailored and not as severe as the first.

After so many months of Covid-19, they have a lot more knowledge now about the patterns of the spread of the virus.

The mantra from Government is that we have to learn to live with the virus.

With that in mind, future lockdowns are likely to be more targeted. They could zero in on areas where there is the greatest risk of outbreaks.

This comes back to where people congregate and mix, and that tends to be bad news for the hospitality trade. Reducing the movement of people between counties is also likely to feature.

On an individual level, if each person curtailed their contacts and rang their GP if they had any suspicion of being infected, it would play a major part in stemming the virus.

There is also a significant onus on the HSE to ensure the test-and-trace system to find people who are infected meets this growing challenge.

The serial testing of staff in nursing homes has proved successful and it is now under way in meat factors and in direct provision centres. But inspection of workplaces needs to be stepped up.