Explainer: How real is the threat of another national lockdown and and how will it be decided?

A 2m social distancing sign. Picture: Collins Expand

Eilish O'Regan

To most of us, lockdown evokes visions of shuttered businesses, stay-at-home rules, no pubs and deserted streets.

Yet we are told the next few weeks are crucial and, if the spread of Covid-19 is again getting out of control, the reins will have to be pulled in.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned of a “tipping point.” So how real is the risk?