Explainer: How new Omicron variants are causing fresh fears for winter Covid surge

The autumn Covid-19 wave is climbing steadily with fears of another winter surge.

Inevitably scientists are investigating if some new form of variant might be increasing infections.

So far there is no evidence for this and the rise instead is mainly due to behaviour and more indoor mixing along with some waning immunity.

But there is growing unease that Omicron is adding to its family again with new off-shoots.

Omicron the survivor

Omicron has been the longest-lasting Covid-19 variant of the pandemic yet. It saw off the mighty Delta variant at the end of last year and had us queuing outside vaccination centres for our booster shots in our thousands in November and December.

It lived up to its reputation as being more infectious although causing less damage to the lungs. This year alone there have been BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants followed by BA.4 and BA.5 dominant since early summer.

New generation

Omicron is spawning a new generation of descendants which are being closely watched. They have been described as something of a menagerie and the test is whether they will supplant BA.5, be easier to catch or more likely to cause illness.

The mark of a new variant which gains ground is to see how capable it is of evading the protection conferred by vaccines, recovery from previous infection, or a combination of both.

The UK surveillance system, which is seen as the gold standard for variant-watching has reported that a number of new variants have begun to circulate there in recent weeks.

It said they continue to have relatively low prevalence but three BA.2.75.X, BF.7 and BQ.X show evidence of growth comparable to the BA.5. Several of the variants have mutations which are better at getting around the defences people get from vaccination or prior infection.

Ireland’s view

As of the end of September BA.5 – including its sub-lineages – is the dominant Omicron variant here.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recently added the Omicron variant B.1.1.529, with additional mutations, to the list under monitoring. It is one to watch and has been found in this country already in 26 samples.

So far the variant under monitoring is very unlikely to be more severe but it could have a transmission advantage over other variants, according to chief medical officer Breda Smyth in her latest report. She said the ECDC believes it is not yet having impact .

The Covid-19 winter plan warns that variants of concern will continue to emerge, and there remains a risk that some novel variants will possess properties that confer increased transmissibility, reduced susceptibility to available vaccines, resistance to therapeutics, or altered disease severity.

As such, continued vigilance as to the potential impacts of Covid-19 will remain a core priority.

The problem in Ireland as in many other countries which have scaled down PCR testing is that there may be potential for the extent of a troublesome new variant’s spread here could be underestimated until it is clear that it is behind a rise in infections or illness.

New updated boosters

The roll out of booster vaccines to cover the BA.1 form of Omicron and separate jabs to protect against BA.4 and BA.5 are expected to also offer some defence against infection with emerging variants, scientists believe. Decisions around future vaccinations will be taken here by NIAC, including whether additional booster shots be administered if there is particular concern.