Explainer: How Covid-19 is on the rise once again as weak links are exploited and the virus is given a chance to spread

Covid-19 let out its loudest roar for months over the weekend, adding 200 people to its infection toll in a day.

It’s a reality check that has shaken many people who believed the Republic of Ireland had found some formula, if not to control the virus to at least to keep it tamed.

But the virus has managed to find out our weakest links again.

Why have we slid into the danger zone again and will we end up paying a price as we head towards autumn and winter?

Lazy, hazy summer days

It was good while it lasted. In early June with the promise of sunny days ahead, the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of the virus - was around 0.4 and 0.7. This meant the outbreak was shrinking. The R number explains how many people the average person with Covid-19 passes the virus on to before they recover. It is used to measure how fast the disease is spreading. If it goes above 1, the numbers of cases are at risk of growing rapidly.

Read More

Roadmap speeded up

The roadmap to reopening the country was speeded up and people went from being able to travel within their own counties to staycationing across the country. Did it all happen too fast and was there enough preparation and advice for business? A quarantine-free Green List of countries abroad with low levels of the virus was published, although the call was still not to engage in non-essential foreign travel.

Mixed messages

The official advice may be to staycation, but those tempted to gamble on a holiday abroad could point to remarks by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who said those travelling to countries on the Green List' will be “no more likely” to get Covid-19 there than they would spending a weekend away in Dublin or Killarney.

Mr Varadkar said the pandemic could “go on for years” until an effective vaccine is found and that it is “not practical to cut ourselves off from travel for that long”.

The number of travel-related cases of the virus is relatively low – accounting for just under 2.5pc of all cases. But although everyone coming here from non-Green List countries should restrict movements for two weeks, up until earlier this month just 7pc were subject to a check phone call and half were not answered.

Physical distancing with a difference

Expand Close 'Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has noted the numbers of cases have been rising across the country over the past week.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has noted the numbers of cases have been rising across the country over the past week.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Last month, increased socialising and a lapse in physical distancing resulted in new infections. In late July, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn announced 40 cases in a day. Some 75pc of cases were recorded in people under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of those were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

Weakest links

If there are low levels of virus in the community, taking shortcuts with precautions will not necessarily result in a large increase in case numbers.

The risk is lessened even if basics like physical distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and disinfecting are not being fully followed. This applies to private homes, workplaces, businesses, restaurants, pubs and shops.

Over several weeks this summer, as the spread of the virus slowed, there was less chance of infection in these places even if they were breaking the rules.

But once the virus level rises again, it thrives on discovering these weak links.

Complacency and fatigue with restrictions also combine to create an environment for spread and outbreaks.

Community transmission

Community transmission means there is no known source for an infection. These are the most worrying cases because it means the virus is circulating in hidden places and cannot be traced back, making it more difficult to stamp out. Of the 200 cases reported on Saturday, some 25 were cases of community transmission which is worrying.

Testing and tracing

The time it is taking to process Covid-19 test results has slipped in recent weeks because of the rise in demand and the standing down of some of the public health teams. This increases the risk of people not self-isolating and spreading the virus, especially if they are not showing symptoms.

Turning point

An important stage and a reawakening of looming threats emerged early this month. Philip Nolan of Maynooth University who heads the team tracking the virus said: “We have seen a significant increase in the incidence of Covid-19 over the past week. The reproduction number for the virus is now estimated to be 1.8. A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus.”

Lockdown dilemma

The big question facing the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government is what to do next if cases continue to spiral upwards, particularly when it comes to opening schools.

Local lockdowns - as seen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly - are economically destabilising and very painful as well as being politically unpopular.