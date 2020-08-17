| 15.5°C Dublin

Explainer: How Covid-19 is on the rise once again as weak links are exploited and the virus is given a chance to spread

Due to a level of complacency with social distancing, mixed messages on travel and slower test results, we have seen worrying trends in recent weeks

A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Eilish O'Regan

Covid-19 let out its loudest roar for months over the weekend, adding 200 people to its infection toll in a day.

It’s a reality check that has shaken many people who believed the Republic of Ireland had found some formula, if not to control the virus to at least to keep it tamed.

But the virus has managed to find out our weakest links again.