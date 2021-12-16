Confusion reigned once again on Wednesday night and Thursday morning around when people of certain age groups will be eligible for a booster.

The booster campaign will be sped up significantly in the coming weeks as Omicron prepares to take over and threatens to overwhelm the health service.

The HSE sent every pharmacy in Ireland an updated protocol on Wednesday that said they could vaccinate people from the age of 16-49 in parallel to those over 50 who are already eligible once they prioritised the older age groups, where appropriate.

This advice was then retracted by the HSE, which said it had been issued to pharmacies in error, but not before people over 16 and under 49 had already made appointments for boosters in participating pharmacies.

So, where does this latest miscommunication leave us now?

The head of the Irish Pharmacy Union has said he believes the bookings made by people who thought they were eligible but are not should be honoured as it was not their fault the error was made.

He said it was not likely there were a huge amount of appointments and these people should not be disadvantaged due to the HSE’s error.

Who actually is eligible right now and how does it work?

Currently, anyone over 50, pregnant women, those with underlying conditions and healthcare workers are eligible to receive the booster jab.

The Government is hoping to have more than 1.5m in these cohorts completed by Christmas Day. Close to 1.3m were administered by Tuesday so this target should be met given capacity was more than 200,000 boosters per week before the expansion of the campaign.

Anyone in the eligible cohorts can contact their GP, a pharmacy, or attend a nearby walk-in vaccination centre to receive a booster. Alternatively, the HSE will also send these people appointment details via text if they do not report for a booster on their own initiative.

What about the rest of us?

The good news is the HSE is working to give more than 300,000 boosters per week in the coming weeks. All GPs will now give boosters and up to 700 pharmacies nationwide will be giving jabs.

People between the ages of 40-49 will be waiting until after Christmas to receive their booster as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed they can receive the jab from December 27.

As with the cohorts that are eligible today, people in this bracket can contact their GP or a pharmacy to make an appointment or can attend a walk-in vaccination centre to get the booster. They do not have to wait for an appointment.

High-risk children between the ages of 5-11 will also begin receiving their first vaccine doses on this date. All other five to 11-year-olds will be eligible for a vaccine in January. It is understood the HSE is working on identifying the children in this group and their parents will be contacted for appointments.

And the under 40s?

This is the million dollar question, but given the urgency with which the minister and the HSE have shown to speed up the booster campaign, an early to mid-January start date is quite likely for people under 40.

In the since-retracted HSE advice to pharmacies, people aged 16-39 were classified as one cohort but the advice was given to prioritise older people in 10-year blocks. So, it is likely this is how they will be called when the campaign is opened to them, 30-39s first and working downwards.

Again, this cohort will be able to contact their GP or a pharmacy to make an appointment or can attend a walk-in vaccination centre to get jabbed.

Why the hurry all of a sudden?

This is due to the word on everyone’s lips at the minute: Omicron. The UK has moved extremely swiftly to open the booster campaign to everyone over the age of 18 due to the rapid growth of the variant. The UK recorded over 78,000 cases on Wednesday, a record daily total by more than 10,000 and Dr Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, said he expects this record to be broken many times over in the coming weeks.

The increased transmissibility of Omicron when compared with Delta appears to be very significant and has Nphet very concerned that the health service could suffer a worse hit than it took in January of last year when more than 2,000 people were in hospital with the virus at one time.

Upper end daily case predictions offered to the Government were around 20,000 and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he expects further restriction recommendations from Nphet after the public health experts meet today.

Expanding the booster campaign rapidly is a last-ditch attempt to avoid severe restrictions and to protect the health service from becoming overwhelmed as studies have shown that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines are not enough to give sufficient protection against this new variant.

