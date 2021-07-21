Explainer: August may yet be a tough month – but here is how the vaccination plan will have an impact

Writer Edna O’Brien said it first – but August is shaping up to be a wicked month.

The Delta variant looks set to push up Covid-19 cases in what is being dubbed by some scientists now as the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

So if the worst is yet to come in the weeks ahead where are we with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out?

Finishing line

The current target is to have around 80pc of the adult population fully vaccinated by the end of August or early September. This brings it forward from the previous timeline of mid-September.

This would mean a great swathe of unvaccinated young people who are now so susceptible to the highly infectious Delta variant would be protected, including large groups returning to college.

Weekly roll-out

The amount of vaccines being administered weekly is higher than expected. It was feared it would dip down to around 280,000 but it has been more or less maintained at around 300,000

This week is hoped it could be around 350,000. This is partly due to the ability to use buffer stocks of the Pfizer vaccine which might have had to be held back for second doses. They are now able to be rolled out as first doses because the HSE has a guarantee of supply.

Added to these are also improved supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being offered as an opt-in to people aged 18 to 24 who were invited to register on the HSE portal since Monday.

From today anyone over 18 can register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this is ahead of schedule.

18- to 34-year-olds

The other flexibility in the roll-out which is helping the pace is the offer of Johnson and Johnson vaccines to the 18 to 34 age group who have been invited to register for one at a pharmacy.

Supply however is far short of demand.

Since pharmacies started administering these jabs they have given out over 100,000 of the one-shot vaccine, according to the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU). They have been administering around 5,000 to 10,000 vaccines per day.

Frustration

Darragh O Loughlin of the IPU said: “We appreciate the frustration of people who are still waiting. But the good news is that as many as 300,000 vaccines are expected to be delivered by the HSE to pharmacies next month.”

“We’re aware many people want to put their name down on multiple lists.

“While they might think this increases their chances of getting a vaccine quickly, it complicates and ultimately slows down the roll-out process.”

60- to 69-year-olds

By Monday, according to HSE figures, around 8,400 of the 60- to 69-year-old age group who qualified for a vaccine had yet to get a second dose.

The target was to have the majority of this group – who felt aggrieved they were given no choice but to take the AstraZeneca vaccine – fully inoculated by last weekend.

That still left a significant cohort of this group still not fully vaccinated by early this week as the Delta variant escalated.

The figures for people waiting second dose may be lower in reality because of delays in recording details in the system.

Hopefully, this week will see everyone on this age group who is available for a second dose get one. They have already been out-paced by people in their 50s and 40s.

Progress to date

By Monday, 62.4pc of the adult population was fully vaccinated and 75.5pc had at least one dose.

Cases of the Delta variant may be rising at a worrying level – new cases of Covid-19 reached 1,110 yesterday – but the number of daily doses administered on Monday topped 52,000.

The hope is that by the end of August, the war of attrition against the Delta variant will have slowed it down, and even see it in retreat – but it is still full of uncertainties.



This is a time for hurry.