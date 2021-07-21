| 15.5°C Dublin

Explainer: August may yet be a tough month – but here is how the vaccination plan will have an impact

If the worst is yet to come in the weeks ahead where are we with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out?

Shaheer Bin Saquib and his brother Abul Ahad Bin Saqib on the pitch during the celebration of Eid Al-Adha at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Shaheer Bin Saquib and his brother Abul Ahad Bin Saqib on the pitch during the celebration of Eid Al-Adha at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Writer Edna O’Brien said it first – but August is shaping up to be a wicked month.

The Delta variant looks set to push up Covid-19 cases in what is being dubbed by some scientists now as the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

So if the worst is yet to come in the weeks ahead where are we with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out?

