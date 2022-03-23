Explainer: As Covid surges once again here are ten back-to-basics tips to stay safe

Are you doing your antigen tests properly? Where are you when it comes to ventilation? Have you bought that good-quality face mask?

We may be a nation in denial but the reality is that Covid-19 is stalking us again.

The great hope was that the Omicron wave and huge levels of infection in December and January, combined with booster shots, would see the virus in retreat by St Patrick’s Day at least.

But we did not reckon on its highly infectious offshoot. This is the BA.2 wave. The call is to get back to basics. We have managed before to stem the rise of Covid-19, but can we do it again?

Knowing the enemy

There are much less data available now to track the virus.

Previously, PCR tests were available to anyone with symptoms but that is now largely limited to at-risk groups.

There is also a lack of insight into what is happening in schools and workplaces. In the past we knew if there were surges in a particular district or county.

But that is no reason to turn a blind eye. The combination of PCR positive results, even from restricted groups, and home antigen tests – reaching 23,702 – signals that this is widespread. It’s time to go back to the old mindset of being on your guard again regardless of pandemic fatigue.

Antigen tests

GPs are saying some people are not doing their antigen tests as recommended if they have symptoms. They may do one antigen test and it comes up negative, which they take as a signal they are Covid-free. However, for someone with symptoms the advice is to take three tests: on day one, another two days later and the final one in another two days.

Keep a watch on symptoms

There is little doubt that more of us are dismissing symptoms that would have prompted us to isolate and seek a PCR test earlier in the pandemic. People are picking it up in the workplace, the pub or visiting friends and family.

GP Dr Denis McCauley said he has patients telling him it is just a sinus infection but he advises them it is probably Covid-19. The common signs to look out for are cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhoea and loss of taste and smell.

The advice remains: if in doubt to self isolate until 48 hours after symptoms resolve.

To mask or not to mask

At this stage we know that ditching mandatory wearing of face masks was too hasty but that is with the benefit of hindsight.

Too many of us took it as a licence to go barefaced in shops and on public transport as well as other areas including meeting up with other households. For the next few weeks the advice is to wear a mask as if the mandatory rule were in place. This includes certain outdoor settings where there are crowds.

For people who are at higher risk an FFP2 mask is recommended.

Feeling very sick with Covid-19

Anyone who feels they are deteriorating after getting Covid-19 should not suffer in silence. BA.2 is less severe but it can be serious for someone who is unvaccinated or has a weaker immune system.

There is now treatment available called Sotrovimab, which if administered early on can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and severe illness. More than 300 people have had the treatment already. Next month the antiviral Paxlovid supplies should be here.

Just in case

One of the good habits which may have slipped was the practice of taking an antigen test before a night out, visiting another household or attending an event with other people.

This test was an extra precaution when someone did not have symptoms but wanted to be ultra careful.

Given there is so much virus circulating now it is worth having a few tests in stock for these occasions.

Getting boosted

Well over 700,000 people have still to get their booster shot although some have had to wait due to getting infection earlier this year.

The evidence remains that a booster is a great shield against getting very sick if infected with Covid-19.

The HSE says its network of vaccination centres is still in place but the boosters are also available in many pharmacies.

Curbing your social life

The more people you meet the greater the odds of coming in contact with someone who is infected.

Everything is open again but for the next few weeks it might be worth picking your outings.

Avoid places with poor ventilation. Also, if the hand sanitiser is absent or gone from near a door entrance don’t be afraid to tell the manager.

Minding the vulnerable

In the midst of the pandemic it was second nature to be mindful of not bringing the virus to vulnerable people. Hospital figures show that more older people are being hospitalised with the virus. Although boosted they may have waning immunity to the virus.

Wearing a mask and staying away if symptomatic still hold true.

Great outdoors

Ireland is having a glorious start to spring and it will be much more pleasant to meet up outdoors again, having shed the winter shiver. It’s another routine many of us let fall but it will certainly help slow the spread of Covid-19 and quicken our escape from the wave.