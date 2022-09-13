Expert’s warning as nearly one in four Covid patients show signs of blood clotting a year later

Up to a quarter of patients discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment are still showing “unusual” blood clotting activity up to one year later.

A warning has been sounded by Professor James O’Donnell, a consultant haematologist based at the National Coagulation Centre, St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

“Three to six, even 12 months after patients have been discharged from hospital after Covid, we still see evidence of blood clotting activation in maybe 25pc of patients,” said Prof O’Donnell.

“What is interesting is that this activation wasn’t just in the people who had been in intensive care with Covid for six months.

“We could see it in people who did not have severe Covid, and even in some with mild symptoms who had never been admitted to hospital at all.”

Prof O’Donnell, who is also Director of the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology at the Royal College of Surgeons, has led research to find out why blood clotting activation is happening in patients so long after Covid infection.

“We saw that there was ongoing inflammation in these patients, in particular inflammation of the endothelial cells,” he said. These endothelial cells normally play a huge role in preventing unwanted clots from forming – we think the lungs of these patients might still be under attack.”

The debilitating symptoms of long-Covid are driving some people, in desperation, to pay money to travel abroad for unproven treatments.

“There are patients paying lots of money to travel to clinics in Germany, Switzerland and Cyprus to have plasmapheresis done to remove these micro clots from their blood,” said Prof O’Donnell.

“And there are other patients who have been treated with blood-thinning therapies like warfarin – rat poison – or anti-platelet drugs like aspirin.

“We don’t have good, randomised, placebo-controlled trials to prove, first of all, that micro clots are causing long-Covid, and secondly, that these treatments are actually having any real beneficial effects. This makes me worried, because, in my opinion, the evidence isn’t there.”

Some patients, who are travelling abroad for treatment, he says, are even being put on multiple blood-thinning tablets.

“That carries an inevitable risk of major bleeding,” said Prof O’Donnell.

It remains unclear precisely how many people in Ireland have long-Covid, but it could be up to 20pc of those who’ve been infected.

Given that at least 1.6 million Irish people have been infected by Covid since the pandemic began, as many as 320,000 may have long-Covid.

“The NIH [National Institute of Health] in America have identified this as a big problem and have prioritised funding for research into long-Covid as a critical medical need,” said Prof O’Donnell.

“They are encouraging people to do this research and find new ways of diagnosing it and new ways of treating it. In America, it is an absolute number one medical priority.”

Ireland can benefit from such a formal, organised approach to tackling long-Covid, although overseas links are crucial too.

“I think having Ireland on board for big, randomised control trials is difficult because you don’t have enough numbers, and it needs to be part of the international network,” said Prof O’Donnell.

Long-Covid clinics are up and running in St James’s, the Beacon, and Beaumont hospitals, but because of the range of effects and symptoms showing up in patients, there’s a debate as to who should be in charge.

“It’s often the respiratory consultants who are running these clinicals, but you know that’s because we don’t really understand what’s happening,” said Prof O’Donnell. “You might need quite a few different specialists in there.”