Experts ‘not expecting significant vaccine refusal’ despite controversy over AstraZeneca side effects

Medical experts are not expecting a “significant" vaccine refusal despite controversy over AstraZeneca side effects, according to an IMO chief.

Speaking this morning, Dr Denis McCauley, Chairman of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation said he understands there is “fear” around taking the vaccine.

“The amount of vaccine refusal is tiny; I think there will be some, but I don’t think it will be that significant. Most people are worried about getting Covid”, said Dr McCauley.

Dr McCauley spoke as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee will today decide whether to accept the European Medicines Agency’s AstraZeneca ruling.





Yesterday EMA ruled the AstraZeneca vaccine as “safe” and “effective”, and Dr McCauley said he welcomes this news.

“I would expect that it would be passed for use again in Ireland,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

But admits, “that pause will have increased a certain amount of anxiety” with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I think there are a lot of people who are quite comfortable to actually take it.

“Will there be more people who will be cautious? I think initially yes”, he said.

Dr McCauley said he expects to be administering the vaccine next week.

Presently, GPs are authorised to give the mRNA vaccine to the over 70s cohort. However, Dr McCauley said GPs are currently in discussion with the HSE about administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to the high-risk group.

“I would hope that we would be giving the AstraZeneca Vaccine soon to this very high-risk group.”

"AstraZeneca will continue to be given to health care workers – and I would expect that within a week”, said Dr McCauley.





