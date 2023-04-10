| 8.9°C Dublin

Experts blame obesity for increase in gallstone cases among Irish children

A removed gallstone. Photo: Getty Images/EyeEm Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Obesity is being cited as one of the reasons for the increase in gallstones in children in Ireland. They are normally a condition affecting adults.

Paediatricians are now being urged to be on alert for gallstones in children.

