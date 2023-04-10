Experts blame obesity for increase in gallstone cases among Irish children

Obesity is being cited as one of the reasons for the increase in gallstones in children in Ireland. They are normally a condition affecting adults.

Paediatricians are now being urged to be on alert for gallstones in children.

The increase is thought to be mainly due to rising cases of obesity and the survival of extremely premature sick babies, a meeting of the Irish Paediatric Association was told.

The trend was outlined by doctors from the paediatrics department of University Hospital Kerry in a bid to raise awareness of the incidence of gallstones in children.

The majority of children with gallstones “are asymptomatic”, the experts told the meeting.

Signs and symptoms include upper abdominal pain with nausea and vomiting.

Fever and jaundice may also be apparent, and on physical examination there may be a right upper tenderness.

“Asymptomatic gallstones are managed conservatively,” they said.

However, for symptomatic and complicated gallstones in children, removal of the gallbladder is recommended.

A population-based study estimated the prevalence of gallstones in children at 1.9pc.

Gallstones are solid deposits of digestive fluid in the gallbladder, the organ that sits just above the liver.

Bile normally drains from the liver into the small intestine where it helps to digest food. Between meals, bile is stored in the gallbladder. Sometimes bile hardens and forms gallstones that can range in size from grains of sand to a golf ball.

Four out of five gallstones are caused by unusually high levels of cholesterol in the gallbladder. This excess cholesterol “gradually solidifies to form a stone”.

Around one in five primary school children in Ireland are overweight or obese.

In 2020, 8pc of adolescents were obese, up from 3pc in 2006

The prevalence of being overweight or obese in Irish adolescents has increased significantly in recent years, rising to 24pc in 2020 compared with 18pc in 2006 and 13pc in 1990.

In 2020, 8pc of adolescents were obese, up from 3pc in 2006 and 0.5pc in 1990.

A previous study found obese children are up to eight times more likely than those of a healthy weight to be diagnosed with gallstones, which can cause excruciating pain.

It is adding to the trend of youngsters presenting with conditions usually only seen in adults. These include diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

A study from American academics, based with private insurer Kaiser Permanente, examined the incidence of gallstones in more than 500,000 Californian children and teenagers aged 10 to 19.

Girls who were extremely obese were eight times more likely than their healthy-weight female classmates to be diagnosed with gallstones.

Those who were merely obese were at a sixfold greater risk.

For boys, the extremely obese had triple the chance of developing them, and for the obese it was almost double.

Children who were overweight also had a higher incidence of gallstones. Among boys, being overweight increased the risk by almost 50pc, while it almost tripled the risk in girls.