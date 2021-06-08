Exercise may help beat depression in people with heart disease, study suggests

Exercise is probably the most effective short-term treatment for depression in people with coronary heart disease, a new study suggests.

Exercise was compared to antidepressants and psychotherapy or more complex care, according to the research by the Royal College of Surgeons.

They looked at treatment trials which investigated antidepressants, psychotherapy, exercise, combined psychotherapy and antidepressants.

They also looked at collaborative care - treatments devised by a multidisciplinary team of clinicians with input from the patient, the findings in. the journal Pyschosomatic Medicine said.

The strongest treatment effects were found to be exercise and combination treatments -antidepressants and psychotherapy.

But as the combination study results have a high risk of bias, the findings of the review suggest that exercise is probably the most effective treatment. Antidepressants had the most research support, while psychotherapy and collaborative care did not perform very well.

Dr Frank Doyle, Senior Lecturer Division of Population Health Sciences, RCSI and the study’s first author said: “Depression is common in patients with coronary artery disease. Having both conditions can have a significant impact on the quality of life for patients so it is vital that they access to the most effective treatments.

“Our study indicates that exercise is likely to be the best treatment for depression following coronary artery disease. Our findings further highlight the clinical importance of exercise as a treatment as we see that it improves not only depression, but also other important aspects of heart disease, such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, in these patients.”

“We continue to see emerging evidence of the importance of lifestyle to treat disease – in comparison to other treatments – but further high-quality research is needed. People with coronary heart disease who have symptoms of depression should talk to their doctor about treatments that are most suitable for their personal needs, and clinicians can be confident of recommending exercise to their patients.”