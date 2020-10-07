Everything you need to know about the race to develop a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine

It’s the one piece of good news to emerge as the country goes into semi-lockdown.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine.

“There is hope.”

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

More than 170 teams of researchers are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine.

In the UK the military would be involved in distributing a coronavirus vaccine.

Plans are in train there to combine the NHS and the armed forces to make the rollout happen.

Detailed plans for the distribution of any successful vaccine have yet to emerge in this country.

Supplies will be limited initially and it will be given to people in order of priority including healthcare staff and older people.

The countdown is on to a potential big announcement – but there are no still no guarantees.

How is the vaccine Ireland has put its money on doing?

The Government here has joined in a multi-million euro, EU-wide forward-funding bid to secure early stocks of the experimental Oxford University-Astra Zeneca jab, to be shared among member states, if it is successful.

It resumed trials in September after a short pause due to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK. The late-stage trials resumed after getting an independent all-clear.

It is expected to provide results at the end of this year or early 2021.

It is involved in phase three testing with 30,000 participants in the US as well as in the UK, Brazil and South

What about the other candidates?

Two of the other potential vaccines which are in large final-phase tests include one by Moderna Inc in the United States and the other which is being trialled by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Moderna vaccine showed an early result indicating it would trigger an immune response to Covid-19 in 45 injected volunteers. In its phase two trials, the company said it produced good antibody production.

Pfizer said in September it could have results from its late-stage trial some time this month.

This was later clarified as saying that it is possible the outside board of experts monitoring the trial would have by that date found promising signs that the vaccine works.

Some 23,000 volunteers have been enrolled in the phase three trial, which began in July.

Johnson & Johnson is also in the final stage of its clinical trial to determine if its experimental single-dose Covid-19 vaccine can protect against the virus.

The phase three study is one of the world's largest coronavirus vaccine studies to date.

It involves testing the jab in 60,000 volunteers at more than 200 sites in the US, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

It says that if trials prove the inoculation is safe and effective, it could be ready for emergency approval by early 2021.

Would a vaccine mean that restrictions would no longer be needed?

It would certainly take the pressure off the areas of highest risk but it would be some time before enough volume of the vaccine would be available.

How will we know if the vaccine is safe?

All vaccines have to be assessed by regulators before being released. Vaccines must demonstrate at least 50pc efficacy - meaning at least twice as many infections among volunteers who got a placebo than in the vaccine group.

Independent panels monitor the experimental vaccines for safety and effectiveness. Regulators review the vaccines after the companies have enough data to submit applications.

Europe’s drugs regulator started an early review of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, potentially speeding the jab’s assessment and reducing its time to market.

Called a “rolling review”, the process will allow the European Medicines Agency to examine how the vaccine is performing in real time as data emerges from trials, instead of waiting for the drugmakers to submit everything in one go.