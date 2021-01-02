'Everyone needs to stay at home', says Holohan as 3,394 Covid-19 cases and four deaths recorded in Ireland

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of Nphet’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that Ireland is in “a very significant surge”. Stock image

There have been a further 3,394 Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland along with four more deaths, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 96,926.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have now been 2,252 recorded Covid-19 related deaths in the state.

Of the cases notified today 389 are in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. There have been 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”

Northern Ireland also recorded a further 3,576 coronavirus cases within the last 48 hours.

Another 26 people have died with Covid-19, the Department of Health said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of Nphet’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that Ireland is in “a very significant surge” and in order for case numbers to drop the country needs to “fully enter into the spirit of the measures introduced by government.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, he said that up to 6,000 cases a day could be seen at the peak of this third wave, but, if reproduction numbers are “substantially” below one, figures of under 1,000 cases a day could be seen in late January.

Nphet’s modelling did not project the number of cases the country is seeing this early on in the month. When asked if the modelling system should therefore be reviewed, Prof Nolan said “exponential growth is notoriously hard to predict accurately.”

He added that it only requires a “marginal” change in levels of social contact for the difference between 2,000 cases a day and 4,000.

“The bottom line here is that whether we are facing 2,000 cases a day or 4,000 cases a day it’s far too many,” he said.

"It’s more than our health systems or monitoring systems can cope with and it requires the sorts of decisions that government have made in recent days for complete suppression of the virus.”

When asked about the new UK strain of Covid-19, which is not believed by Dr Cillian De Gascun to be responsible for the recent surge in figures, Prof Nolan said it’s “too early to be definitive.”

"It’s too early to be fully definitive about the role of the new variant as we only have limited data. The important thing to note is that it is a threat, we know it’s here in Ireland,” he said.

However, he said: “We saw an even more intense level of socialising over Christmas than we might have expected and that's what's leading us to the very precarious position that we are in now.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory Director, said yesterday that a small number of samples were tested for the new variant between December 23 and 29.

Nine new cases of the new strain were detected. Out of the 169 samples detected for this new strain to date, 16 have been confirmed, and thus Dr De Gascun said he does not believe this new strain is responsible for “the recent significant and concerning increase” in Covid-19 cases.

