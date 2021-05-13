“I was very black-and-white about it. I said to my husband, ‘we’ll have the baby and do the chemo afterwards’.” His response was one of incredulity.

In 2010, two days after the surprise discovery that she was pregnant with her second child, RTÉ Radio 1 journalist Evelyn O’Rourke was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her first child, Oisín, was not yet six-months-old.

“It was devastating. It was going to be devastating anyway, but I also had a newborn at home.

“My pregnancy with him had been so perfect. I had done my yoga and I didn’t eat prawns. And then, suddenly, I was putting chemo into my veins.”

Now, 10 years on in a country that is still reeling from the tragic fallout of the CervicalCheck controversy, Ms O’Rourke charts the experience of women who are diagnosed with cancer today.

In her new TG4 documentary, Evelyn O’Rourke: Ailse & Ise, there are moments of great hope, particularly when she explores the enormous advances made in treating some types of hormone-sensitive breast cancer.

There are also moments of deep sorrow, like when she speaks to Stephen Teap about his wife Irene, and Lynsey Bennett, who was failed so grievously by CervicalCheck.

The documentary also shines a light on cancer trials and their current status in Ireland.

When we speak, Ms O’Rourke is sitting in her garden enjoying the evening sunshine. She is clear, direct and confident, but also full of warmth, which is an underrated bonus in journalism.

She apologises for only having 20 minutes to talk before she picks up Ross and Oisín from Scouts.

“I just wanted the documentary to show what you can do, what you overcome. If you had asked me 10 years ago, I don’t know if I would have been able to do it.

“Everybody knows the look, the shorn head and vicious toll it takes on someone’s body. The weird thing with chemo is, it is so hard to endure and yet it is saving you.

“It’s a tough thing to get your head around. How can this thing that is stripping me of so much work to my benefit?”

Ms O’Rourke endured chemo and surgery and several painful setbacks in her treatment – all while pregnant.

But the thought of leaving behind her children and husband John McMahon – the head of Entertainment and Music in RTÉ – kept her going.

“That’s what drives you on. That’s why people do go through things like chemo – that’s the price. You will pay any price.

“I used to say to John, ‘just get me to the school gates. Let me get them to junior infants’.

“And then it was ‘let me get them to their Communion’.

“You constantly bargain when you have kids. Everything is a rite of passage, and you get to see their lives unfold.

“You want to be there for every bit of it, and that’s why you will do anything – you can see it so clearly, you know. That’s very powerful, it makes you braver.”

She says she received “the most amazing care” from the medical team during her treatment and pregnancy.

Her voice breaks as she recalls the moment her “miracle baby” Ross was born.

“They delivered him so safely and so perfectly. The minute he was born, a paediatrician was there and immediately took him off. He came back and said ‘your baby is perfect’.

“Ross is hilarious. He loves how special we tell him he is. His self-esteem is out the window.

“He is brilliant at sports, and a friend of mine is convinced the chemo drugs gave him superpowers,” she laughs.

Ms O’Rourke hopes the documentary will bring hope to women who are struggling with a cancer diagnosis.

“There is often a sense that you can recover, but you are plagued in a very fundamental way.

“My energy feels really good. I can happily put in the week I do, which is busy with work and two lovely and crazy boys.

“That’s really what I want to convey to people who may find themselves in the same boat.

“You can go back to work and raise your family and do all these things that matter to you.”

