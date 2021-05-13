| 6.2°C Dublin

Evelyn O’Rourke: ‘Diagnosis of cancer was devastating, but I also had a baby at home’ 

RTÉ’s Evelyn O’Rourke was pregnant with her second child when she received awful news

Evelyn O’Rourke hopes her documentary, which airs on TG4 on Wednesday week, helps women who may be struggling with a cancer diagnosis. Photo: Bryan Brophy

Evelyn O’Rourke hopes her documentary, which airs on TG4 on Wednesday week, helps women who may be struggling with a cancer diagnosis. Photo: Bryan Brophy

Eavan Murray

“I was very black-and-white about it. I said to my husband, ‘we’ll have the baby and do the chemo afterwards’.” His response was one of incredulity.

In 2010, two days after the surprise discovery that she was pregnant with her second child, RTÉ Radio 1 journalist Evelyn O’Rourke was diagnosed with breast cancer.

