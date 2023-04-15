European watchdog expects spring, summer surge in mpox virus

European countries, including Ireland, need to mitigate the risk of a spike in cases of mpox during the spring and summer season due to festivities and increased travel.

The European disease watchdog, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), said early diagnosis, isolation, partner notification and contact tracing remain key for the effective control of this outbreak and should be supported by appropriate vaccination and behaviour change strategies.

The global outbreak of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, which emerged in spring last year has receded in many places, including Ireland.

After a peak in late summer 2022, cases in Ireland and elsewhere have declined.

Only one confirmed case has been reported in Ireland to date this year. Across Europe, 78 cases have been reported during the same period.

The reason for the decline is likely to be due to a number of factors including the effective communication of risk, high engagement among the gay community, vaccination of those at risk, and a reduction in cultural events over the autumn and winter.

However, in a new report the ECDC warned of case number rising once more due to summer social events and increased holiday travel.

The ECDC pointed out that between May 2022 and April 2023 170 cases of mpox, including six deaths, were reported by 29 countries within the European Union.

Most cases were detected in males between 18-40 years of age and primarily among gay men. The weekly number of mpox cases reported in the EU peaked in July 2022, after which a steady decline set in, plateauing with very low numbers from late December.

The ECDC said that mpox vaccines can be used as post-exposure vaccination or as primary preventive (pre-exposure) vaccination for individuals at high risk of exposure during this outbreak.

Vaccination programmes must be backed by thorough surveillance and contact tracing and accompanied by a strong information campaign.

Across the EU, member states are developing national strategies on how to battle the virus. Preliminary data indicates that by March 3, 2023, more than 300,000 vaccine doses had been administered in 25 EU countries.

The ECDC says testing should be made widely available to improve rapid access to care

. Critical to ensuring effective outreach and high vaccine uptake among those at greatest risk of exposure are health-promotion interventions, risk communication and community engagement.​

The disease watchdog also noted the importance of testing, partner notification or contact tracing, isolation of cases and behaviour change.

It highlighted the strategy of working with civil society and community-based organisations that populations are at risk. This includes liaising with venue owners and organisers of Pride events.

Clinicians should also be made aware of how to rapidly detect and report cases of mpox to public health authorities to enable timely public health interventions.