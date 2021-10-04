People with very weakened immune systems can get an additional shot of Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their the second dose, the European medicines watchdog said today.

The European Medicines Agency also said that booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine may be given at least six months after a second dose to people with normal immune systems aged 18 and over.

Referring to people with very weakened immune systems it said studies showed that an extra dose of these vaccines increased the ability to produce antibodies against the virus that causes Covid-19 in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems.

The HSE is currently rolling out an extra dose to people with certain medical conditions who have very weakened immune systems.

From this week an additional dose is also being offered to people over 80 and residents of nursing homes over 65.

The EMA said today although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients with weakened immune systems protected against Covid-19, it is expected that the extra dose “would increase protection at least in some patient” EMA will continue monitoring any data that emerges on its effectiveness

Separately, it said that booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine could be considered for people with healthy immune systems over 18 but it decision for individual countries on whether to go ahead with a wider roll out.

The EMA said it evaluated Pfizer data on booster shots showing a rise in antibody levels when a booster dose is given approximately six months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.

On the basis of this data its human medicines committee concluded that booster doses may be considered at least six months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.

However, it is a matter for each country’s health authority to decide whether boosters be rolled out.

It is still evaluating data on Moderna vaccine boosters.

The assessment comes as several countries including Ireland have yet to decide if booster shots be given to the general population.

The watchdog said: “It is important to distinguish between the extra dose for people with weakened immune systems and booster doses for people with normal immune systems.

“At national level, public health bodies may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account emerging effectiveness data and the limited safety data.

"The risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored. As for all medicines, EMA will continue to look at all data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

The Committee is currently evaluating data to support a booster dose for Moderna .

It said the implementation of vaccination campaigns in the EU remains the prerogative of the national immunisation technical advisory groups (NITAGs) guiding the vaccination campaigns in each EU Member State.

These bodies are best placed to take into account the local conditions, including the spread of the virus (especially any variants of concern), the availability of vaccines and the capacities of national health systems.