European disease watchdog warns hospitals to prepare for winter flu epidemic

Hospitals need to prepare for a possible Christmas and New Year winter flu epidemic, the European disease watchdog warned yesterday.

But the good news is, there is currently no sign of more infectious Covid-19 variants emerging.

However, an earlier onset of winter flu – peaking over early December and January – is possible, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) cautioned.

It means Irish hospitals could be dealing with a double whammy of flu and Delta variant Covid-19 cases.

The roll-out of the flu vaccine is due to begin next week.

Based on its analysis, Ireland looks set to stay on course to go ahead with the planned major lifting of Covid restrictions from the end of next month.

In its latest risk assessment, the centre said only 61.1pc of the total population of the EU and EEA is fully vaccinated – with just three countries, Malta, Portugal and Iceland, with rates of over 75pc.

Ireland’s total population coverage for full vaccination so far is around 74pc, according to the HSE.

Countries which are below the European average for vaccination risk a November surge if they relax

restrictions.

But the ECDC said countries with Covid-19 vaccination coverage “above the current EU average level, and particularly those with the highest current coverage, in the total population have a lower and manageable risk of experiencing a severe surge of cases, hospitalisations and mortality from now until the end of November”.

However, this is reliant on there being no rapid decline in vaccine effectiveness due to waning immunity.

It said the Delta variant remains dominant in Europe, and if a new more infectious form of the virus was to emerge as a threat it would take “at least two to three months from initial detection” for it to take over.

Read More

It is essential to close the gaps in vaccination in vulnerable groups.

“There are currently no concerning signals for other variants in the EU or EEA,” the ECDC said, so no major changes are expected before the end of 2021.

It forecast a higher proportion of Covid-19 cases in children will be reported in the coming months.

Interventions such as physical distancing to prevent crowding, as well as hygiene and improved ventilation, will remain essential to prevent transmission in school settings, it said.

It comes as another 1,271 new cases of Covid-19 were reported here yesterday.

There were 297 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a fall of three from Wednesday, and of these 59 were in intensive care – a reduction of one.

Meanwhile, there were 17 Covid-19 deaths in the week up to last Tuesday.

The notified deaths so far in September have reached 102, which is the highest monthly toll since March.

The mean age of people who died was 76 years.

So far the pandemic has claimed 5,249 lives here.

On Monday the European Medicines Agency will give its decision on whether to give the green light to Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster vaccine.

It will not direct who should receive it, leaving it to individual member states to make their own decisions on how far it should be extended.

It is expected that people over 60 and healthcare workers in this country could be offered a booster, but that remains to be recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Several countries, including Ireland, have already decided to go ahead with plans to offer Covid vaccine boosters or additional doses for vulnerable groups.