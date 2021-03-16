EU medicines body meets ahead of quick decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

A woman gets a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through centre, in Milan, Italy. Italy is among those countries still administering the AstraZeneca jab. Picture: AP

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is scheduled to meet today but is not expected to make a decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine until Thursday.

A pause was placed on the vaccine on Sunday in Ireland after four cases of blood clots in Norway.

The pause has led to delays of 30,000 inoculations. However, a variety of health experts believe the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any side effects.

The EMA is carrying out a safety review after the temporary suspension of the injection by a number of European nations.

The group’s safety committee will hold what is being described as an “extraordinary meeting” on Thursday to “conclude” the issue.

The body said while its investigation continues, it feels the benefits of the vaccine do outweigh the risks of side-effects.

It added that thousands of people develop blood clots each year for different reasons.

The agency said that the number of events in vaccinated people seems to not be higher than that seen in the general population.

Yesterday Germany, France, Italy and Spain were added to the list of countries which have paused the vaccine while waiting for an assessment. Britain and Northern Ireland are among those continuing to use AstraZeneca.

Ireland temporarily suspended the inoculation as a precautionary measure.

30,000 health staff and those at high risk of illness, were awaiting the vaccine before it was put on hold.

The head of the International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) Professor Sam McConkey told RTÉ the EMA will be looking for a dossier on the Norwegian cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said its advisory committee is assessing the issue and there was no evidence any health incidents were caused by the vaccine.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency's vaccine safety experts would meet tomorrow to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Online Editors