‘Ethical considerations’ – Irish doctors cancel scheduled strike this month as Covid-19 cases surge

HSE public health doctors who were planning three days of strike from January 14 have deferred the action but will review the situation at the end of the month.

The Irish Medical Organisation said the decision was taken in light of the escalating incidence of Covid-19.

The organisation said this decision has been made “purely on ethical considerations” as cases of Covid-19 continue to rapidly soar across the country.

Public health doctors apart of the IMO were due to strike for three days on January 14, 20 and 21 due to understaffing and resourcing issues. It wants a consultant-led public health service and for qualified public health doctors to be employed as consultants.

The decision to cancel the strike was made by the Public Health Committee within the IMO and it said this will be reviewed at the end of the month.

Dr Ina Kelly, Chair of the IMO Public Health Committee, said it is “disappointed, frustrated and angry” as it claims the government has not come to them with proposals to reform the system for a consultant-led public health service.

"It is nothing short of disgraceful that we are almost a year into this pandemic and have had no meaningful engagement with government,” she said.

“This confirms to us that this Government neither respects nor values the work of public health doctors and it strengthens our resolve to win this battle in the coming months in order to protect the future of public health in Ireland."

Dr Kelly added that going into the pandemic the sector was “understaffed, under-resourced and under-valued” and that now “nothing has changed”.

She added: “Our decision to defer action is based purely on ethical considerations and our commitment to do the right thing at a time of grave crisis.

"This government has failed to do the right thing. Our careers are dedicated to public health and to even contemplate industrial action has been an extremely difficult decision yet this Government has forced us to do just that.”

The IMO said it hopes the government will take this time to recognise the importance of a consultant-led service.

Dr Kelly added: “We are doing our best but with the inaction of government we are fighting this pandemic with too few people who are being asked to do too much.”

