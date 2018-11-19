Clodagh O'Donovan spent years living in fear that her son Eoghan would accidentally eat a peanut hidden in a slice of a home-made cake or brownie and develop a life-threatening reaction.

'Eoghan's tolerance is continuing to improve' - new trial for sufferers of peanut allergy

Eoghan (12), from Farmers Cross, Co Cork, first showed signs of his allergy to peanuts as a toddler when his face and eyes swelled up.

But thanks to a revolutionary new trial, he is in the frontline of a worldwide investigation which has led to a treatment for life-threatening allergies to peanuts.

A new study published today, involving 30 Irish children, reveals that giving them controlled doses of a form of peanut flour over time can build up their tolerance to the food that might otherwise trigger a fatal reaction.

The Irish trial has been led by Cork's Infant Centre under Jonathan Hourihane, professor of paediatrics and child health at University College Cork and the Infant Centre.

The trial in Ireland has shown that more than two-thirds of those on the treatment could tolerate peanuts after the trial.

Under medical supervision the parents are able to mix the dose in foods such as yogurt. At the end of the study Eoghan has no reaction to seven to nine peanuts.

"Eoghan's tolerance is continuing to improve. It is phenomenal what has happened and it gives us such peace of mind," said Clodagh.

Prof Hourihane paid tribute to the parents involved.

