‘Enraging’ that women must still go abroad for terminations for fatal foetal conditions, woman at centre of ‘Miss D’ case says

The woman at the centre of the “Miss D” case has said she is “enraged” that Irish women are still being forced to leave their babies’ bodies behind in foreign hospitals, having had to travel for a termination for medical reasons.

Amy Dunne, who took the State to court in 2007 to allow her to travel to end a pregnancy diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality, said in her own case she had to crawl onto a plane while still bleeding and leave her daughter’s body behind in a Liverpool hospital.

Ms Dunne said that, even now, 15 years later, she still tries to call the hospital undertakers to see if anyone can tell her what her baby’s face looked like.

Speaking at a National Women’s Council event marking the fourth anniversary of the referendum repealing the Eighth Amendment that banned abortion, Ms Dunne said pregnant women who are told by doctors that their fatal foetal abnormalities fall into a “grey area” and still have to go abroad to end a pregnancy that has no medical chance of surviving.

She said these women had to organise passports, flights, the hospital visit and cover the expense themselves.

“Even after all of this, what follows is trying to have your baby brought home by a stranger and the heartbreak of leaving them behind,” Ms Dunne said.

"The most difficult part of my experience was leaving my baby in Liverpool. No chance to see my daughter’s face, no time to sober up after the medication which was needed after my 16-hour labour,” Ms Dunne said.

“Basically, crawling onto a flight and sitting on a plane while heavily bleeding, and trying to hide the shame and hurt while visually picturing my daughter left in a room in a different country. That is what I had to go through and that is what many women are still forced to go through.

“All these years later, I still have trauma and this is life long. I’ve contacted undertakers in the hospital, even after 15 years, trying to find out what my baby looked like. I’ve contemplated digging her up many times, just to try and get the time that wasn’t given to me. Leaving my daughter behind in another country was by far one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.”

Under Ireland’s post-repeal abortion law, a termination for medical reasons is only allowed when two doctors believe that a foetal abnormality is likely to lead to the death of a baby within 28 days of birth. Since the law was enacted in 2019, medical professionals and support groups have said that women and couples who have had a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality have still had to travel abroad for a termination in cases where doctors can’t be certain that the baby will die within a month of being born. Medical professionals have reported having anxieties about getting a fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis wrong and being subjected to political and media scrutiny.

“It enrages me and it fills me with anger that, at this stage, in 2022, we are going more backwards than forwards,” Ms Dunne said. She said that since going public with her story a number of years ago, she now feels she has the energy an the support to fight for “all the other women that are still going through these situations”.

When she was 16, Ms Dunne was excited to find out that she was pregnant. But she was soon told that the baby girl she was expecting had a condition called anencephaly - which meant the baby had no chance of surviving birth.

Ms Dunne, who was estranged from her mother at the time and in the care of the HSE, told her social worker about her plan to travel to England to have a termination for medical reasons. The social worker alerted the gardaí, who alerted the Passport Office and said the HSE did not consent to Ms Dunne leaving the country.

Ms Dunne took the State to court and was granted permission to travel to terminate her pregnancy for medical reasons, in a legal case that made headlines around the world and drew international attention to Ireland’s restrictive anti-abortion laws. Ms Dunne called her baby girl Jasmine.