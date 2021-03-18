The European Medicines Agency has found the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is “safe” for use following an investigation into cases of blood clots among people who received the jab.

It paves the way for the resumption of its rollout here but the finding will have to be assessed by vaccination experts and the Department of Health first.

The watchdog investigated whether it was linked to a increased risk of unusual blood clots.

However, the patient information leaflet is to be revised to create more awareness the potential risk.

The EMA's chief Emma Cooke said after days of indepth analysis they cannot rule out a link between these cases and the vaccine.

Because of this they will raise awareness around blood clotting events in the information leaflet accompanying the vaccine.

Ms Cooke said: “Our expert committee on the safety of medicines has now come to a conclusion on the review of cases of blood clots in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion that this is a safe and effective vaccine. Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation outweigh the possible risks.

“The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots.

“During the investigation and review we began to see a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious blood disorders and this triggered a more focused review.

“Based on the evidence available ... we still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine.

“What the committee has therefore recommended is to raise awareness of these possible risks to making sure that they include it in the product information and attention to these possible rare conditions and providing information to health care professionals.

“We are also launching additional investigations to understand more about these rare cases and we are conducting targeted observational studies.”

Speaking at a press conference EMA officials said they could not say if the blood clotting events which were very unusual were caused by the vaccine or not.

There were 25 cases in all examined.

The cases happened in younger women in particular.

Around 7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Europe.

The HSE has said it will be next week before doses are administered as stock supplies and vaccine teams would have to be remobilised.

The EMA finding came after the UK's medicines regulator warned people who experience a headache for more than four days after having the AstraZeneca jab to seek medical attention.

The UK has received five reports of a specific brain blood clot in people who have had the AstraZeneca vaccine, though no causal link has been made with the jab, the medicines regulator has said.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was looking at the reports but stressed the events were "extremely rare" and there was a possibility they could have been caused by Covid itself.

It said the cases represented a less than one in a million chance of suffering this type of clot among those who have been vaccinated, while the risk of dying from Covid aged 40 to 49 was one in 1,000.

The MHRA has concluded that any link between the jab and clots is unproven and the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh any risks.

The type of clot - cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) - prevents blood from draining out of the brain.

It is this type of clot that led Germany to halt its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, prompting other countries across Europe to follow.

Officials in Germany received six reports of CVST associated with low platelets - all in younger to middle-age women.

Dr Phil Bryan, MHRA vaccine safety lead, said the blood clots were "extremely rare" whereas vaccines were "highly effective" in preventing death and hospital admission from Covid-19.

"Where we are now is that no proven causal association with what is still an extremely rare medical event has been provenfor the AZ (AstraZeneca) vaccine, but we do know that these are highly effective vaccines," he said.

"We still have a huge burden of Covid disease in the population. So right now the balance of benefits and known risks of the vaccine are favourable."

The MHRA said its overall review of all types of blood clots "does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca."

It said a detailed review into the five cases of the blood clot in the cerebral veins occurring together with lowered platelets was ongoing.

Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: "We continually monitor safety during use of all vaccines to protect the public, and to ensure the benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

"Our thorough and careful review, alongside the critical assessment of leading, independent scientists, shows that there is no evidence that that blood clots in veins is occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination, for either vaccine (Pfizer or AstraZeneca).

"We have received a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot in the cerebral veins...occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination.

"This type of blood clot can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated, as well as in those suffering from Covid-19.

"Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these events among the 11 million people vaccinated, and as a link to the vaccine is unproven, the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, continue to outweigh the risks of potential side effects.

"You should therefore continue to get your jab when it is your turn."

Dr Raine said while investigations were ongoing, as a precautionary measure, anyone with a headache that lasts for more than four days after vaccination, or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, should seek medical attention.

"However, please remember that mild flu-like symptoms remain one of the most common side effects of any Covid-19 vaccine, including headache, chills and fever," Dr Raine said.

"These generally appear within a few hours and resolve within a day or two, but not everyone gets them."

