HSE paramedic Andrew Connaughton conducts a Covid swab on Charlotte Lynch, at the HSE walk-in Covid test centre at Castletown House in Celbridge (Picture: Frank McGrath)

There have been eight further deaths and 448 more Covid-19 cases confirmed today as Kildare has overtaken Donegal as the worst-hit county for cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 254,013 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,937.

The 14-day incidence rate for Kildare now stands at 251.7 cases per 100,000 people with Donegal at 240.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The national average is 129.7 cases per 100,000 population, which is up from yesterday's 128 cases per 100,000 people.

Sligo has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the country with 12.2 cases per 100,000 people.

None of the deaths reported today occurred in April or May. Three occurred in March, two in February and three occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

Of the cases notified today 213 are men and 230 are women, 78pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

A total of 229 cases are in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

Hospitalisations continue to decrease with 109 Covid-19 patients hospitalised as of 8am today, of which 34 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 10, 1,882,635 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 1,376,583 people have received their first dose and 506,052 people have received their second dose.

As restrictions eased on Monday, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said this week is “a hopeful week and one that we have all been looking forward to”.

“We have gotten to this point by working together in following the public health advice and reducing incidence of disease in our communities," he said.

“The two primary targets as we try to exit the pandemic are vaccination and low transmission. If we can keep cases low and continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, we will find ourselves in a very different risk environment where we can see further easing of measures.

“Our task now is to keep the disease under control by following the basic measures and taking up our vaccine when it is offered to us.”

A decision by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on whether the age limit for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be lowered is expected this week.

Up to 200,000 45-49 year-olds could be fully vaccinated with the J&J vaccine alone in June should the advice on the one-shot vaccine change.

The HSE is believed to be asking if the age restriction around the one-shot vaccine can be lowered from 50 to 45.