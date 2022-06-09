Eating two portions of fish per week linked to increased risk of skin cancer, study suggests

The results suggested 'a higher intake of non-fried fish and tuna is associated with melanoma' Photo: Getty Images

Eating two portions of fish per week has been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, a large-scale study has found.

Researchers from the US looked at data from nearly 500,000 people and found this amount could put people at risk of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.

The new research comes from Brown University, and found that people who eat around 300g of fish per week had a 22pc higher risk of malignant melanoma than those who eat 25g of fish per week.

The average portion size of fish is 140g.

Those eating more fish also had a 28pc increased risk of developing abnormal cells on the outer layer of their skin, which is known as pre-cancer, or stage 0 melanoma.

The findings were based on a study of 491,367 US adults and published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control.

The average age of those in the study was 62 years old, and data was obtained over a 15-year period.

Factors such as weight, smoking and drinking habits, diet, family history of cancer and average UV radiation levels in their local area were also taken into account.

Of the adults surveyed, 5,034 (one per cent) developed malignant melanoma during the study period and 3,284 (0.7 per cent) developed Stage 0 melanoma.

It concluded that total fish intake was linked to higher risks, however study author Eunyoung Cho said “further investigation” is required.

“We speculate that our findings could possibly be attributed to contaminants in fish, such as polychlorinated biphenyls, dioxins, arsenic and mercury,” she said.

“Previous research has found that higher fish intake is associated with higher levels of these contaminants within the body and has identified associations between these contaminants and a higher risk of skin cancer.

“However, we note that our study did not investigate the concentrations of these contaminants in participants’ bodies and so further research is needed to confirm this relationship.”

Dr Michael Jones, senior staff scientist in genetics and epidemiology at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said that the results were “statistically significant and therefore unlikely due to chance”.

“It is possible people who intake more non-fried fish or tuna have other lifestyle habits that increase their risk of melanoma. The authors considered this and adjusted for some potentially confounding factors,” he added.

“A general healthy balanced diet should include fish and the results from this study do not change that recommendation.”

Dr Duane Mellor, senior lecturer at Aston Medical School, argued that the study does not have a “clear mechanism of how fish intake could increase risk of melanoma risk”.

He continued: “It is important to remember eating two portions of fish per week... can be a way of including important nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids as part of a healthy diet and this study should not discourage people from including fish as part of a healthy diet.”