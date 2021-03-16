The easing of Level 5 restrictions on April 5 could be impacted by St Patrick’s Day demonstrations and social gatherings, Simon Harris has warned.

The Higher Education Minister has said that the most “patriotic” thing people can do tomorrow is to follow the public health advice.

He said that in two weeks’ time, considerations will be given as to lifting some of the harshest Level 5 restrictions, such as the 5km travel limit, opening up construction sites and some outdoor activities.

The former Health Minister urged people to not do anything on St Patrick’s Day that could risk the easing of measures.

“The most patriotic thing people can actually do in terms of our national battle against Covid-19 is stick to the public health advice,” he said.

“In about two weeks’ time, Government wants to be able to sit down with our public health experts and work out what the next few weeks look like.

“We desperately want to be able to see some of the harshest restrictions eased, particularly and I don't wish to exceed expectations here, particularly things like the 5km limit which is really punitive.”

He urged the public to “not do anything tomorrow or in the coming days that risks that”.

“For the sake of a day here or a day there, I’d much rather have a summer,” Mr Harris said.

He said that the virus “does not care what day it is” tomorrow.

“You and I thinking, ‘Sure I’ll just get together for a few cans in the house next door with the mates, with the friends or with the neighbours’, it seems somewhat innocent,” he told Independent.ie.

“Tomorrow is a day to stay within your bubble, to try and keep yourself to yourself.”

Last night, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn pleaded with the public to not buy “cans” or takeaway pints tomorrow and congregate.

Minister Harris also echoed Dr Glynn’s pleas to not protest tomorrow, with several anti-lockdown protests planned across Dublin.

“We are in such unusual times where the act of protesting could lead to people getting sick," Mr Harris said.

“I would suggest many of the things that people would protest for now, there will be opportunities in the future for people to gather and make their views known.”

He said that an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin several weeks ago was an “attack” on gardaí, democracy and on Ireland’s people which featured “far-right elements” and “thuggery”.

Minister Harris was speaking as he marked the 3,000th application under the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme, at Bus Éireann bus depot in Phibsborough.

The Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme provides employers with a grant of €3,000 which can be paid out over two years to support those who take on and retain apprentices.

So far, 1,941 claims have been submitted online in respect of 3,300 apprentices.

Online Editors