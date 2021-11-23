Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said no decisions have been made on a possible lockdown as Government would prefer to see the consequences of the recent restrictions.

Last week a midnight curfew was brought in for restaurants, pubs and nightclubs as people were encouraged to reduce their social contacts and work from home where possible.

These comments came as plans for a subsidised antigen test regime will not be ready for today’s Cabinet meeting, where the surge in Covid-19 cases will be discussed.

“I think a lot of people have reacted to the decisions last week, a lot of people have cancelled events, have held back, and I think that was the signal to the country that a lot of people have taken up,” Mr Ryan told RTÉ on his way into cabinet today.

The Indo Daily: It’s beginning to look a lot like Lockdown?

"We are reducing our socialisation, reducing our contacts.

“I think we said at the time – and I think it’s good medical science – wait three weeks to see what exactly is the consequence of that.

“It is quite a significant change that occurred last week, around the country, everyone knows it.

“Right across the board, people are rightly restricting their movements so I’d prefer to wait and see the consequences of that and then we’ll make further decisions.”

Read More

The Green Party leader said time is needed to get the subsiding of antigen testing right.

The Irish Independent reported today that with the proposed subsidy tests will cost up to €4, depending on the retail price.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said it’s “incredible” that there’s still no “coherent plan” for the use of antigen tests a year after the expert panel has been set up.