Dublin’s three children’s hospitals curtail services due to Covid-19 surge

DUBLIN’s three children’s hospitals are having to curtail services due to the Covid-19 crisis and children due to be seen in out-patient clinics will have to undergo virtual or telephone consultations instead.

The decision has been made by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) overseeing the three children’s hospitals at Tallaght, Crumlin, Temple Street and the Paediatric Outpatients and Urgent Care Centre, CHI at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

It said that due to the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community and the need to reduce the number of people coming into the children’s hospitals, CHI will be prioritising emergency, urgent and time sensitive procedures and care.

The paediatric Emergency Services at Tallaght, Crumlin and Temple Street will remain open 24 hours 7 days a week and the Urgent Care Centre at Connolly Hospital is open Monday – Friday from 10am – 5pm.

Time dependent and urgent procedures will continue to be undertaken.

Read More

It said that “in so far as possible, most out-patient clinics will be moved to virtual or telephone clinics, unless specified by the consultant that a face to face review is needed.”

The hospitals will be in contact directly with parent and/guardians to advise if their child’s individual care arrangements have been postponed.

“If you have not been contacted by the hospital then, it is safe to attend for treatment and care,” said a statement.

This decision will be reviewed weekly depending upon the level of Covid-19 in the community.

“The decision to curtail some services is to ensure our hospitals remain safe for patients and families and to protect staff in order to manage hospital care in the coming weeks. “

CHI at Crumlin has a dedicated phone line should parents/guardians have any queries they may contact the hospital directly on Tel 01 409 6117 (9-5pm Mon-Fri).

Read More

Online Editors