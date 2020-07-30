Drinking two bottles of wine a week increases risk of dementia, warns major new study

Drinking less than 21 alcohol units per week is recommended to reduce the chance of developing dementia, among other factors. Stock image

Consuming more than 21 UK units of alcohol week has been listed among three new risk factors for the condition which affects 55,000 people in Ireland.

Following a lifestyle plan can delay or prevent 40pc of people developing dementia, the Lancet medical journal findings show.

The other two new risks are having a head injury in mid-life and exposure to air pollution in later years.

Remaining risk factors are associated with around a third of all dementia cases.

The factors associated with the greatest proportion of dementia cases in the population are less education in early life, hearing loss in mid-life, and smoking in later years.

Twenty eight world-leading dementia experts set out a nine point plan including to reduce the chances of people developing the condition including:

• Aim to maintain systolic blood pressure of 130 mm Hg or less in midlife from around age 40 years.

• Encourage use of hearing aids for hearing loss and reduce hearing loss by protecting ears from high noise levels.

• Reduce exposure to air pollution and second-hand tobacco smoke.

• Prevent head injury -particularly by targeting high risk occupations and transport

• Prevent alcohol misuse and limit drinking to less than 21 units per week.

• Stop smoking uptake and support individuals to stop smoking ,which the authors stress is beneficial at any age.

• Provide all children with primary and secondary education.

• Lead an active life into mid, and possibly later life.

• Reduce obesity and diabetes.

Read More

Worldwide around 50 million people live with dementia.

An estimated 55,000 people are currently living with dementia in Ireland, the most common form of which is Alzheimer's disease. Symptoms can include memory loss, confusion, difficulties communicating and behaviour change.

The report is part of the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care, which is being presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

They note that people with dementia are particularly at risk from COVID-19, due to age and having pre-existing illnesses, such as high blood pressures, and that physical-distancing measures can be challenging for dementia patients, who may find it difficult to adhere to the guidelines or distressing to be unable to have contact with carers and family.

The authors call for people with unknown COVID-19 status to not be admitted to care homes to protect the existing residents, regular testing of staff and asymptomatic as well as symptomatic residents when there is exposure, not moving staff or residents between homes, and more research into how to protect dementia patients during the current pandemic and future public health emergencies.

In certain countries, however, the proportion of older people with dementia has fallen, probably due to improvements in education, nutrition, health care, and lifestyle changes, demonstrating the possibility of reducing dementia through preventative measures.

Lead author Professor Gill Livingston, University College London, UK said:

”Our report shows that it is within the power of policy-makers and individuals to prevent and delay a significant proportion of dementia, with opportunities to make an impact at each stage of a person’s life.

“Interventions are likely to have the biggest impact on those who are disproportionately affected by dementia risk factors, like those in low- and middle-income countries and vulnerable populations, including Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.”

He said: “As societies, we need to think beyond promoting good health to prevent dementia, and begin tackling inequalities to improve the circumstances in which people live their lives.

"We can reduce risks by creating active and healthy environments for communities, where physical activity is the norm, better diet is accessible for all, and exposure to excessive alcohol is minimised.”

In the final section of the report, the authors advocate for holistic and individualised evidence-based care that addresses physical and mental health, social care, and support that can accommodate complex needs.

Keeping people with dementia physically healthy is important for their cognition but they often have other illnesses which they may struggle to manage on their own, resulting in potentially harmful preventable hospitalisations.

Read More

Online Editors