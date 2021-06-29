Dr Tony Holohan’s letter to Government before decision: August will be worst month for exponential rise in Delta variant

August will be the worst month for an exponential rise in the Delta variant and the most pessimistic forecast is for 681,900 cases between July and the end of September with a potential 2,170 deaths.

The stark picture was outlined by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan in his letter to Government yesterday .

He also warned a high level of transmission in late summer could have significant impacts on the reopening of schools and colleges in the autumn.

He said five scenarios were modelled from best to worst but across all of them case counts rise very slowly in July. The seeds of further growth are sown next month.

Case counts will increase "exponentially" through August until a combination of vaccination and immunity among those who have been infected "slows growth through September and October."

The infections occur largely in the young, unvaccinated population, but as the force of infection grows, a significant number of infections also occur in older, vaccinated people.

The optimistic scenario is associated with 81,000 (23,000 – 231,000) cases between July 1 to the end of September ,530 (1,400-1,660) admissions to hospital, 195 (150-250) admissions to ICU, and 250 (215-290) deaths.

While 75pc of the cases are in people under 40 years of age, 99.9pc of the deaths are in people over 40 years of age.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said they were told the most likely scenario was between scenario one and two ranging from 187,000 to 408,000 cases over the three months, 3,490 to 7,690 hospital admissions, 450 to 985 intensive care admissions and 545 to 1,230 deaths.

Dr Holohan said: "There is an additional important uncertainty in relation to these model scenarios.

"The latter part of the infection curve, beyond September 2021, is sustained by infection in children and adolescents, who are not currently eligible for vaccination. If children are less susceptible, and less likely to transmit infection, or a decision is made to vaccinate those under 16 years of age, the wave of infection will peak earlier and decline more rapidly."

Referring to indoor hospitality reopening, he said that it was high risk.

He said it should only be permitted for those who have been fully protected by vaccination or who have had COVID-19 infection in the previous nine months.

"The planned easing of these measures should only proceed once a robust, non-reproducible and enforceable system of verification of vaccination or immunity status can be put in place to support this. If this is not deemed feasible, the Government should consider pausing further easing of these measures until such a system can be instituted."

Dr Holohan said that "what is clear is that the Delta variant, with it is clear transmission advantage over the Alpha variant, is rapidly becoming the dominant strain, and in our partially-vaccinated population, the increased risk of onward transmission associated with this variant makes a significant fourth wave of infection likely. What is uncertain is the magnitude of this fourth wave, and its severity in terms of hospitalisation, mortality, and long-term sequelae."

He said a high level of transmission of infection over the coming weeks and months presents a number of risks

Vulnerable groups are not yet fully vaccinated and remain at significant risk to the severe impact of COVID-19-7pc of 60-69 year olds and and 46pc 50-59 year olds have not yet received second dose.People with underlying illnesses are still not complete.

The hospital system continues to be in a fragile position, with a significant backlog of non-Covid care.