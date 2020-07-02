Dr Tony Holohan to temporarily step back from role as chief medical officer

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan during a briefing in the Government Buildings in Dublin (Julien Behal/PA)

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is stepping aside from his duties for now to care for his wife Emer, who has advanced cancer and is receiving palliative care.

Dr Holohan made the announcement today and said his wife was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

He is to take time out to look after his wife and two teenage children.

Dr Holohan’s wife has worked as a public health doctor in the HSE.

In a statement after this evening’s briefing, he said his wife Emer was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2012.

“She has had a number of difficult years and was admitted for palliative care last Saturday.”

He said he will now look after his wife and two teenage children Clodagh and Ronan.

“I have spoken with the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and they have all kindly offered their support to us.

“A plan has been put in place for others to take responsibility for different aspects of my role.

“The department will issue a statement in due course.”

Dr Ronan Glynn will be the acting chief medical officer.

“As a husband and father and doctor I am conscious we have been through tough times in recent months and many families have been affected by the course of Covid suffering pain and the loss of loved ones .”

He said he hoped people will work together and take responsibility for their health while looking after family members and friends and those we care about the most.

He thanked everyone for respecting his privacy and asked that it continue.

Speaking after the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “I would like to thank Dr. Holohan on behalf of myself and the people of Ireland for helping to guide this country through the Covid-19 emergency.

"His work, experience and briefings helped people to understand the gravity of the situation facing us, while his calmness reassured us that if we followed the guidelines and advice we would overcome these great challenges together.

“Every home in Ireland has come to know Dr. Tony Holohan. His leadership during the pandemic has given us all confidence that the decisions being made are based on solid public health advice. As a country we owe him and his family a great debt of gratitude”.

It comes as the rate of spread of coronavirus in Ireland is higher than it was in recent weeks, public health experts warned.

The number of cases increased towards the end of last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

It added the general transmission rate was low but clusters had been associated with international travel.

Professor Philip Nolan, the epidemiologist advising the Government about the spread, said: “The reproductive number is now estimated to be closer to 1 than it has been in recent weeks.”

The R number is easily influenced by small changes to the transmission of the virus.

Prof Nolan added: “We have noticed an increase in the number of cases towards the end of last week.

“It is a trend that NPHET will continue to monitor closely.”

On Thursday, the authorities said another five people had died and another 15 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Online Editors