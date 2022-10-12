Dr Tony Holohan appointed as chair of Enfer medical advisory board

Dr Tony Holohan has been appointed to the role of Chair of the Medical Advisory Board at Ireland's leading clinical laboratory.

The management team at Enfer Medical said it was delighted to appoint Dr Holohan to the role.

The former chief medical officer, who as head of Nphet steered Ireland through the Covid pandemic, is now an adjunct professor of public health at UCD and a board member of The Irish Hospice Foundation.

A spokesperson from Enfer Medical said: “The Medical Advisory Board supports the company in delivering its vision to provide transformative laboratory services which enhance personalised and population health for healthcare providers and their patients.”

“The membership of the Medical Advisory Board includes medical consultants working within the Irish healthcare system, providing key insights to shape the strategic direction of the company and support true innovation in delivering laboratory healthcare solutions for Ireland’s tomorrow.”

Dr Holohan joined the board of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) in September.

At the time of his appointment to the IHF, Dr Holohan said: “I am honoured to take up the role on Irish Hospice Foundation Board. This is an important time for the foundation and the healthcare sectors that they operate in.

"I’m looking forward to helping shape what IHF do to support those in end-of-life and bereavement care."