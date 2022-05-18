Double nightmare of domestic abuse and substance use affecting 11,000 women in Ireland

Domestic abuse and substance use often combine to worsen situations for victims. Stock image

More than 11,000 women in Ireland experienced domestic abuse while also struggling with substance use in Ireland in 2020, new research released today shows.

The findings from the DAVINA project, led by Trinity College, is the first estimate of the hidden prevalence of women experiencing both domestic violence and substance use in Ireland.

The research was carried out by Professor Catherine Comiskey and her team at Trinity's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

She said : “Women who endure violence in their homes and who use substances are unseen and their needs unknown.

"They are forced to experience a duality of secrecy for the protection of themselves and their children.

"This study provides the first minimum estimate of national prevalence and presents evidence on the need for accessible, targeted, and specific interventions.”

DAVINA is the only project of its kind in Ireland and was created within the SAOL project in response to an increased need among the women accessing their service for support around domestic abuse.

Other findings showed:

• At least 48,000 women who used substances in 2020 had experienced some form of physical sexual or emotional abuse within their lifetime.

• They were more likely to experience homelessness, poverty and to have had traumatic life experiences, which in turn can lead to mental health difficulties, shame and stigma which make it harder to access supports.

Meanwhile, GPs have been issued with new guidelines on how to identify patients who may be victims of domestic abuse.

The guidelines were drafted by the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP).

The ICGP’s director of women’s health, Dr Nóirín O’Herlihy, said: “For GPs, it is not always easy to identify if a patient is experiencing domestic violence and abuse. For patients, it can be difficult to disclose it.

"It is important for GPs to be confident to ask patients about the possibility of domestic violence and abuse when it is safe. GPs are more likely to ask in high-risk situations, for example, during pregnancy.

“People who experience domestic abuse often have regular contact with their GP and identify doctors and nurses as professionals from whom they would like to get support.

"It is vital that healthcare professionals such as GPs and their practice teams are aware of, and ask about, domestic abuse.”

Praising the new GP guide, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “I know that every day, Irish doctors take great care to help women, men and families who have experienced domestic abuse.

“Ensuring that the best possible supports are available to victims is an area of work which I and my colleagues in Government have identified as a priority.

"I very much welcome that this guide will enhance the support already being provided by GPs to victims and it will ensure that appropriate referrals, ongoing support and follow-up is consistently provided which will empower patients/victims with the correct information and resources.

“The Government has prioritised tackling domestic violence in all its forms, and ensuring that people, particularly women and vulnerable people, feel safe and are safe in our communities.

“I am currently leading work on a new whole-of-Government strategy to combat domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, which will set an overall goal of zero tolerance in our society for domestic violence.

"This new plan will have a particular focus on prevention, and on ensuring victims are better supported, and initiatives like this guide help with both.”