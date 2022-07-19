| 20.5°C Dublin

‘Don’t let our beautiful children be forgotten’ – mother has paid €16,500 for private autism assessments

Rebecca McDermott with son George (3). Photo: Owen Breslin Expand

Rebecca McDermott with son George (3). Photo: Owen Breslin

Ellen Coyne

Rebecca McDermott says her three-year-old son George would now be non-verbal had she not paid for private autism assessments and therapies.

But the mother of two, from Ballyboden, south Dublin, says she has spent over €16,500 in the last 18 months on private treatments for her son.

