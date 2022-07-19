‘Don’t let our beautiful children be forgotten’ – mother has paid €16,500 for private autism assessments

Rebecca McDermott says her three-year-old son George would now be non-verbal had she not paid for private autism assessments and therapies.

But the mother of two, from Ballyboden, south Dublin, says she has spent over €16,500 in the last 18 months on private treatments for her son.

Ms McDermott said George was the “little miracle baby” that she and her husband had been waiting for. But when he was about 18 months old, Ms McDermott noticed he wasn’t communicating the way other children his age were. George seemed to not make eye contact and wasn’t calling her “mama” or pointing.

Nurses were the first to say, ‘you have to go private, for the sake of your child’

“He was kind of stuck inside his own little body, he just didn’t know how to communicate what he wanted or what he needed,” she said. “I just knew there was something not right with George and that he needed some kind of assistance.”

Ms McDermott initially contacted the HSE, but because of the pandemic, a nurse would not call to the house. Instead, she was sent a milestone chart to fill out herself. George was put on a speech therapy waiting list, but no one could say how long it would take. Months later, he was seen by a HSE doctor who suspected he may be autistic.

“But all that she could advise was that he’d be put on even more lists, and I had no idea when he would be seen,” Ms McDermott said.

“I was basically advised that if I had any kind of resources at all, to just do everything that I could to go private. The nurse kept apologising, saying it’s just abysmal. The HSE nurses were the first to say ‘you have to go private, for the sake of your child’. They were saying it’s heartbreaking seeing people who can’t afford to go private. HSE nurses are watching children regressing.”

Even after getting the money together to go private, Ms McDermott said she struggled to find a psychologist. She heard through support groups that the HSE was outsourcing assessments, so even private psychologists were hard to find.

She made a list of psychologists that she found via Google, and would phone every morning and every evening before she finally got an appointment.

Before George could go for the ASD assessment, his parents had to pay €450 for a hearing test as well as €500 to see a paediatrician to get a referral for the assessment, which cost €1,600.

Ms McDermott said she and her husband could see George “regressing every day”. They paid privately for home tuition. When he was two-and-a-half George qualified for some home tuition on the HSE, but his parents have had to pay to top up the 10 hours he is entitled to. The family have spent another €5,000 on home tuition.

‘You’ll do anything for your child, so you don’t begrudge it, but it’s frustrating’

“Over the last 18 months, we have spent over €16,500. It’s not sustainable, that type of money. It’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

Ms McDermott said she also had to cut the hours she works, so there is less money coming in.

“Not only are you spending hundreds and hundreds every month on therapies, you’ve also lost hundreds upon hundreds of your wages. It’s a double blow. You’re going to do anything you can for your child. So you don’t begrudge it, or anything like that, but it’s frustrating,” she said.

“If we weren’t able to get the money together to get George these assessments and therapies, it probably would have been the difference between being verbal or non-verbal, which to me is just shocking. It’s soul-destroying watching the families of these children being neglected.

“You try to do everything you can for your child. It’s your job to protect them, it’s your job to see them through this world. To have that taken away from you, to be made to feel so helpless, it’s the worst feeling in the world. It is torture. It’s neglect.”

Ms McDermott said the change in George, and her ability to communicate with him, has in a way made him the “poster child” for early intervention. But she said that makes it all the more shocking that these life-changing therapies are not available for all children.

“We’re being let down when we’re most in need. It’s our children. It’s stressful. You’re sleep-deprived, you’re constantly worried and stressed.

“To politicians, my message would be: don’t let our beautiful children be forgotten about.”