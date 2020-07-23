Donnelly promises State compensation scheme for frontline families

Stephen Donnelly: Minister for Health says any scheme would be retrospective. Picture: Frank McGrath

The families of all frontline healthcare workers who died from Covid-19 while carrying out their duties will be eligible for a retrospective compensation package, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced last night.

He was speaking in response to a Private Members Bill from Fianna Fail TD John Lahart proposing that the families of hospital locums who died from the virus while performing their duties should be entitled to compensation from the State.

Mr Donnelly said he fully supported the motion and would go a step further and include any frontline healthcare workers who contracted the deadly virus while at work.

"Deputy Lahart raises an excellent question. Can a compensation scheme be put in place and the answer is yes," he told the Dail.

"I will be bringing a proposal to Cabinet to this effect," he said.

"I will be making sure that this will be applied retrospectively," he added.

"It's my intention that this scheme will apply to everyone who is a frontline, hands-on worker who put themselves at risk every day to keep the rest of us safe and sometimes tragically as we've seen today, they paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Mr Donnelly.

He was referring to the death yesterday of Dublin emergency room locum Dr Syed Waqqar Ali after contracting Covid-19.

"It's the least we can do to stand up and support our quite extraordinary frontline workers," he said.

Both politicians paid tribute to Dr Ali. He had been receiving treatment at the Mater Hospital's intensive care unit since April.

Mr Lahart, whose Dublin South-West constituency includes the Tallaght Hospital, said Dr Ali's death "serves as a timely reminder of the deadliness of the virus and it's particularly poignant that a frontline healthcare worker trying to save other people's lives and give them hope himself succumbed to it."

Mr Donnelly described Dr Ali's death and the impact on his family as "absolutely heartbreaking."

Irish Independent